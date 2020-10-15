Left Menu
Development News Edition

Director of Australia's Crown cites "pressure" over faulty advert as AGM looms

There was a process that was robust (but) it could have been better." During the testimony, the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI) - representing owners of about 7% of Crown stock - called for shareholders to vote against Halton and two other directors standing for re-election on Oct. 22.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 15-10-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 10:04 IST
Director of Australia's Crown cites "pressure" over faulty advert as AGM looms
Representative image

A director of Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd told an inquiry she felt pressured by its then-chairman to sign a now-discredited newspaper advert attacking negative media coverage, just as shareholders on Thursday called for her to be voted out. Jane Halton, a former top bureaucrat who sits on several company boards and chairs global vaccine advocate Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, said she later became aware the ad featuring her signature contained false information.

Halton's evidence came during a government inquiry to decide whether Crown can keep its license to operate casinos, just two months before it is scheduled to open a A$2.2 billion ($1.57 billion), 75-floor tower in Sydney - and a week before Halton seeks board re-election at Crown's annual general meeting (AGM). Asked by a lawyer at the inquiry, Nicole Sharp, if she felt pressured to sign the full-page advert which called media reports a "deceitful campaign", Halton said, "Yes, Ms. Sharp".

Asked from whom she felt pressure, Halton said, "Certainly the chairman, I can be confident of that." She said she also felt pressure from some independent directors. Then-chairman John Alexander also previously agreed with the inquiry that some claims in the advert were untrue.

Reuters could not immediately reach Alexander for comment. Crown did not respond to a request for comment. The inquiry was sparked by reports saying Crown did business with the tour, or "junket", operators with suspected links to organized crime. Crown responded at the time through an advert in which the board said the company used a single, Hong Kong-listed junket.

Halton said she now accepted Crown actually did business with several junkets at the time - none listed in Hong Kong. Asked about Crown's claim in the advert that it had a "robust" vetting process for junkets, Halton said, "I accept it was not robust. There was a robust process (but) it could have been better."

During the testimony, the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI) - representing owners of about 7% of Crown stock - called for shareholders to vote against Halton and two other directors standing for re-election on Oct. 22. "Investors will be looking for director accountability for their oversight of governance failures identified" during the inquiry, ACSI Chief Executive Louise Davidson said in a statement.

"What we have heard in the inquiry reflects poorly on the board as a whole. Several long-serving directors should be considering their position in light of what has emerged."

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Elxsi shares jump over 5 pc after Q2 earnings  

Shares of design and technology services provider Tata Elxsi on Thursday rose by over 5 percent in early trade on the bourses after the company reported a 58.3 percent increase in net profit for the September quarter. The stock gained 5.25 ...

At least 13 Somali soldiers killed after military, al Shabaab clash

At least 13 Somali troops have died after the army attacked militant group al Shabaab in jungle and farms near the district of Afgoye northwest of the capital, Mogadishu, a military official said.Al Shabaab has battled since 2008 to overthr...

Goldman Sachs says there could be Brexit drama ahead and then a thin deal

Goldman Sachs said on Thursday that there could be drama at the EU summit over Brexit but that a thin Brexit trade deal was likely to struck by early November.Neither the UK Prime Ministers 15 October deadline nor the European Commissions 3...

Book "Mr Prime Minister, We Shrank the Dragon" by Author Pradeep Goorha All Set to Launch

Delhi, India NewsVoir Pradeep Goorha, is all set for the release of his second book Mr Prime Minister, We Shrank the Dragon. The book, though fiction is inspired by reality revolving around the currently developing story on Indias northern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020