Land Rover Defender debuts in India with price starting at Rs 73.98 lakh

Jaguar Land Rover India on Thursday said it has launched its iconic SUV Defender in the country with price starting at Rs 73.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest version of the model comes with a 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and would be available in two body styles in the country. The price of new Defender 90 (three-door) starts from Rs 73.98 lakh, while Defender 110 (five-door) is tagged at Rs 79.94 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 14:16 IST
Jaguar Land Rover India on Thursday said it has launched its iconic SUV Defender in the country with price starting at Rs 73.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest version of the model comes with a 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and would be available in two body styles in the country.

The price of new Defender 90 (three-door) starts from Rs 73.98 lakh, while Defender 110 (five-door) is tagged at Rs 79.94 lakh onwards (ex-showroom). Deliveries of Defender 110 have begun, while that of 90 will commence from the first quarter of FY22.

"So far, under Land Rover, we had the Discovery product pillar and Range Rover product pillar available in India. With this launch, the third product pillar, Defender, is now available," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said. This, in many ways, completes the Land Rover brand story, he added.

The new Defender will make its place in the hearts of many people with a curious mind, love for authentic adventures, passion for travel and who dare and wish to go above and beyond in life, Suri noted. Such individuals transcend barriers of age, gender, profession, with their free-spirited nature and fearlessness, just like the new Defender, he said.

It would be sold through the company's 27 dealerships across the country and the customers would be able to choose from 170 individual accessories and four distinct accessory packs, the company said. For off-roading, Defender has an impressive maximum approach angle of 38 degrees and a capability of water wading through a depth of 900 mm.

It also delivers a maximum towing capacity of 3,720 kg coupled with a roof load capacity of 168 kg. The model also comes with next-generation electronic vehicle architecture supporting SOTA (Software-Over-The-Air). It allows customers to receive updates without visiting the retailer.

The infotainment in the model includes a 25.4 cm touchscreen with navigation features..

