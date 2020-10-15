Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tech stocks help Norway wealth fund to Q3 gain

Norway's $1.16 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, reported a third-quarter gain of 412 billion crowns ($44.31 billion) on Thursday, fuelled partly by rises in U.S. technology stocks during the coronavirus crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 16:14 IST
Tech stocks help Norway wealth fund to Q3 gain

Norway's $1.16 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, reported a third-quarter gain of 412 billion crowns ($44.31 billion) on Thursday, fuelled partly by rises in U.S. technology stocks during the coronavirus crisis. Tech was among the few industries to benefit from lockdown measures to curb the spread of the pandemic, with more people working and shopping from home.

"The financial markets were still influenced by uncertainty related to the coronavirus. Regardless, equity markets returned well, mostly due to strong performance in the technology sector in (the) U.S.," fund CEO Nicolai Tangen said in a statement. Founded in 1996, the Norwegian fund holds stakes in around 9,200 companies globally, owning 1.5% of all listed stocks. It also invests in bonds and real estate.

The fund said in August it expected more turmoil on financial markets as the world continued to fight COVID-19, with the full impact on the real economy still unclear. "That (still) holds true, maybe even more so now, with the recent second wave ... Nobody sees the full end to this," Deputy CEO Trond Grande told Reuters on Thursday.

"We are ourselves preparing for this (the pandemic) to last for some time ... well into next year." Grande still saw a slight disconnect between the real economy and financial markets, which have been supported by fiscal stimulus and monetary policy.

"We do not have a clear view on what that means for certain sectors, whether we are going to travel as much as we did, or if we are going to change our habits," he said. Despite the turmoil, the fund made a positive return of 4.3% in the third quarter, led by equities, which accounted for 70.7% of its portfolio at the end of September, with a 5.7% return.

The overall return was three basis points lower than the return on the fund's benchmark index, it said. The fund's overall value is equivalent to approximately $217,000 for every man, woman and child in Norway.

Also Read: Norwegian union says oil strike could end on Friday

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Manikandan Thangarathnam appointed as mobility head of Uber in Bengaluru

Uber on Thursday announced that it has hired Amazon veteran, Manikandan Thangarathnam as the senior director to lead all rider and platform engineering teams inthe city. The app-based cab aggregator is also hiring 85 more engineers in the c...

Floods kill 40 in India, damage crops

Floods brought by heavy rains and overflowing rivers across large swathes of western and southern India have killed at least 40 people since Wednesday and damaged rice, cotton and other crops, officials said.The worst affected state was Tel...

50 teams of CPCB deployed to ensure better air quality in Delhi-NCR

In order to step up efforts for ensuring better air quality, 50 teams of Central Pollution Control Board CPCB have been deployed from today to make extensive field visits in Delhi-NCR towns.Addressing the nodal officers of the teams in New ...

Weightlifting-USA, Britain slam ousting of IWF interim president

USA Weightlifting has condemned the outrageous ousting of American Ursula Garza Papandrea as interim president of the world governing body, warning that the troubled sports future was at stake.They were joined in protest by Britains BWL gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020