Tata Elxsi shares trim most of its early gains; close nearly 1 pc higher

Shares of design and technology services provider Tata Elxsi on Thursday trimmed most of its early gains and closed the day nearly 1 per cent higher. In early trade, the stock rose over 5 per cent on the bourses after the company reported a 58.3 per cent increase in net profit for the September quarter.

The stock, which gained 5.25 per cent to Rs 1,533.55 -- its 52-week high -- on BSE during the day, later gave up most of its gain and closed at Rs 1,463.85, up 0.47 per cent. On NSE, it closed with a gain of 0.61 per cent at Rs 1,468 after rising 5.19 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 1,534.95 during the day.

Tata Elxsi on Wednesday reported a 58.3 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 78.8 crore for the September 2020 quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 49.8 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Elxsi said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations rose 11.5 per cent to Rs 430.2 crore for the said quarter from Rs 385.8 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.