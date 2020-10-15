Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims unexpectedly increase

High unemployment and a resurgence in new coronavirus cases across the United States threaten the economy's recovery from a recession, which started in February. Though economic activity rebounded in the third quarter because of fiscal stimulus, the stubbornly high jobless claims suggest momentum ebbed heading into the fourth quarter.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 18:05 IST
WRAPUP 1-U.S. weekly jobless claims unexpectedly increase

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week, which could heighten fears the COVID-19 pandemic was inflicting lasting damage to the labor market. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 898,000 for the week ended Oct 10, compared to 845,000 in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 825,000 applications in the latest week.

The weak labor market and resulting economic hardship are major hurdles to President Donald Trump's chances of getting a second term in the White House when Americans go to the polls on Nov. 3. Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party's candidate, has blamed the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus crisis for the worst economy in at least 73 years. Seven months into the pandemic in the United States, claims remain well above their 665,000 peak during the 2007-09 Great Recession, though below a record 6.867 million in March. About 3.8 million people had permanently lost their jobs in September, with another 2.4 million unemployed for more than six months.

With the White House and Congress struggling to agree on another rescue package for businesses and the unemployed, claims are likely to remain elevated. Tens of thousands of airline workers have been furloughed. State and local government budgets have been crashed by the pandemic leading to layoffs that are expected to escalate without help from the federal government. High unemployment and a resurgence in new coronavirus cases across the United States threaten the economy's recovery from a recession, which started in February.

Though economic activity rebounded in the third quarter because of fiscal stimulus, the stubbornly high jobless claims suggest momentum ebbed heading into the fourth quarter. Third-quarter GDP growth estimates are topping a 32% annualized rate. The economy contracted at a 31.4% pace in the second quarter, the deepest decline since the government started keeping records in 1947. Growth estimates for the fourth quarter have been cut to as low as a 2.5% rate from above a 10% pace.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Women start-up summit to be held in Kerala on Oct 31

The Kerala Startup Mission KSUM will soon be hosting a summit to encourage women professionals to set up businesses, augmenting an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in the state. The Women Startup Summit 2020 to be held on October 31 wil...

Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett's nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee convened on Thursday set an October 22 vote on Amy Coney Barretts Supreme Court nomination as Republicans race to confirm President Donald Trumps pick before the November 3 election. The session is without Bar...

MP: 11 die after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Ujjain

Eleven persons died in the last 24 hours after allegedly consuming suspected spurious liquor at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday. State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a high-level probe into the incident.A sta...

NFL-Falcons close facility after positive COVID-19 tests, reports

The Atlanta Falcons shut down their practice facility on Thursday after four members of the team produced positive COVID-19 tests, ESPN reported. The National Football League said it could not confirm the reports when contacted by Reuters.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020