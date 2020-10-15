Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lendingkart's income doubles to Rs 465cr; disburses funds worth Rs 2,500cr in FY20

Fintech company Lendingkart on Thursday said it has disbursed funds worth over Rs 2,500 crore to micro and small enterprises, and its gross income increased by 113 per cent to Rs 465 crore in FY20 over the previous fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 20:17 IST
Lendingkart's income doubles to Rs 465cr; disburses funds worth Rs 2,500cr in FY20

Fintech company Lendingkart on Thursday said it has disbursed funds worth over Rs 2,500 crore to micro and small enterprises, and its gross income increased by 113 per cent to Rs 465 crore in FY20 over the previous fiscal. Lendingkart Finance Ltd (Lendingkart group's NBFC arm) disbursed about 53,000 loans in FY20, about 85 per cent increase over the last year, it said in a statement.

Its assets under management (AUM) as of FY20 stand at about Rs 2,400 crore, a growth of 80 per cent year-on-year, it added. "These loans have been disbursed to micro and small businesses across more than 1,300 locations, with cumulative disbursals totalling Rs 5,500 crore since inception, thus supporting more than 90,000 businesses," it said.

Lendingkart's gross income in FY20 increased by 113 per cent to Rs 465 crore compared to Rs 218 crore in FY19, the statement said. Lendingkart Group's investors include Fullerton Financial Holdings (FFH), Saama Capital, Mayfield India, India Quotient, Bertelsmann India Investments, and Sistema Asia Fund and it has raised around Rs 1,050 crore in equity funding till date.

The group has witnessed an equity infusion of Rs 319 crore between August 2019 and May 2020. "Our goal is to address the working capital fund gap prevalent in India's high potential micro and small enterprises, to promote financial inclusion and accessibility through our digital channels...we are poised to achieve manifold growth in loan book in the next five years, service additional business clusters and increase the total share of lending to MSMEs," Harshvardhan Lunia, Managing Director and co-founder of Lendingkart, said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Europe reels as it sets virus records, slaps on new rules

Fears rose Thursday that Europe is running out of chances to control its fall coronavirus outbreak, as infections hit record daily highs in Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy and Poland. France slapped a 9 p.m. curfew on many of its biggest...

PFRDA woos corporates to become NPS subscribers

The Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority PFRDA, which regulates the National Pension System NPS, is urging corporates to become its subscribers for the benefit of employees, its chairman Suprotim Bandopadyay said on Thursday. Speak...

Meghalaya govt allows schools to reopen but disapproves of regular classes

The Meghalaya government allowed schools to reopen on Thursday, the day Unlock 5 came into being across the country, but disapproved of regular classes in any educational institutions any time soon in view of the COVID pandemic, an official...

Nitish addresses physical rallies; continues with Lalu bashing

Hitting the ground running with physical rallies at four places, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Thursday attacked rival RJD, saying unlike them politics was not a business for him but a means to serve the people. He also asserted that so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020