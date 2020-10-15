Leather Skill Council launches assessment app

Left Menu
The Leather Sector Skill Council on Thursday announced the launch of an android app, Skill Certification Assessment for Leather Employees (SCALE) India. From an employer standpoint, the platform will serve as a job portal with access to a certified talent pool of candidates to hire from, leading to increase in productivity and profitability. Employers also get to share their skill gap requirements and check for suitable training modules available to bridge the skill gap of their workforce.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 20:59 IST
The Leather Sector Skill Council on Thursday announced the launch of an android app, Skill Certification Assessment for Leather Employees (SCALE) India. SCALE will help candidates in the skilling ecosystem to get assessed and certified on their knowledge, skills and behaviour on a specific qualification pack, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.

It also enables access to micro-learning modules for bridging the skill gaps that are identified and can be re-assessed and certified at the end of the learning on the specific qualification pack. Moreover, it assists the candidate to become a productive resource who is readily employable in the industry. The candidates can search for employment opportunities and connect with employers after the completion of their certification.

Currently, the assessments are available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Bengali, with plans to add more regional languages in a phased manner, the ministry stated. Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said the launch of the SCALE India platform will boost the ministry's relentless efforts to strengthen the leather skilling ecosystem.

"By leveraging technology to bring in efficient and intelligent tools to drive demand-driven and future-relevant skilling programs, this platform will ensure seamless convergence and coordination across various schemes and programs as a single point interface," Pandey said.

Employers also get to share their skill gap requirements and check for suitable training modules available to bridge the skill gap of their workforce. They can also raise training requests for short-term/customised training that would be serviced by the the Leather Sector Skill Council (LSSC). Employees across the leather and leather products industry can also register themselves to explore e-learning content for upskilling and get certified post learning, leading to improvement in productivity, better perks, and upward career movement.

