Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese cotton mills told to stop buying Australian cotton -source

Relations worsened when Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan. "The millers essentially get a quota they can import, and essentially they’re being told they might not get their quota next year if they buy our cotton," an Australian government source, who was briefed on the matter by Australian officials in China, told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 08:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 08:23 IST
Chinese cotton mills told to stop buying Australian cotton -source

Chinese cotton mills have been ordered to stop buying Australian cotton, an Australian government source briefed on the matter said on Friday, the latest sign of worsening trade relations between the two countries.

China is the biggest buyer of Australian cotton and the trade worth was worth about A$900 million ($637.4 million) during the 2018/19 crop year. Australia's relationship with China has soured in recent months amid Canberra's allegations that China was meddling in its domestic affairs. Relations worsened when Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

"The millers essentially get a quota they can import, and essentially they’re being told they might not get their quota next year if they buy our cotton," an Australian government source, who was briefed on the matter by Australian officials in China, told Reuters. If Chinese millers continue to buy from Australia they could be hit with a 40% tariff, the source said.

The source declined to be named as he is not authorised to talk on the matter. Australia's Minister for Trade Simon Birmingham said in an email that the government is "aware of changes in exports conditions" for cotton.

China's embassy in Australia did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Birmingham warned China against taking steps to cut trade.

"Impeding the ability of producers to compete on a level-playing field could constitute a potential breach of China’s international undertakings, which would be taken very seriously by Australia," he said. The suspension of cotton purchases comes just days after Canberra scrambled to confirm reports that China ordered the suspension of coal purchases from Australia.

China in May imposed anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5% on Australian barley, effectively stopping a billion-dollar trade in its tracks. China on Tuesday also said it had begun an anti-dumping probe into Australian wine imports. ($1 = 1.4120 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Mobile device data reveal the dynamics in a positive relationship between human mobility and COVID-19 infections

New research by PNAS suggests that accurately estimating human mobility and gauging its relationship with virus transmission during pandemic is critical for control of the spread of COVID-19 and any other highly contagious disease. A key co...

Surveys suggest men, women have different attitudes towards COVID-19 pandemic

Scientists have finally cracked why women ruled countries are responding more effectively to coronavirus pandemic as surveys suggest a difference in attitudes towards the COVID-19 pandemic in the genders which impacts the gender differences...

Developing countries need sustainable recovery to dig out of debt: UN official

Poor and middle-income countries need bold new mechanisms to dig out of crushing debt, sharply worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on green, sustainable recovery, a senior UN official told G-20 finance ministers and central bank...

With eye on China, Japan's Suga seeks tighter ties with Vietnam, Indonesia

Japans new leader will aim to beef up security ties when he visits Vietnam and Indonesia next week amid concerns about Beijings growing assertiveness, but he is likely to steer clear of the harsh anti-China rhetoric used by U.S. counterpart...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020