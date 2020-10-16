Left Menu
Development News Edition

First 'no-quarantine' flights arrive into Australia as virus cases fall

Andrews said on Friday the state was "well-placed to take significant steps" to ease restrictions. Travellers from New Zealand on 'no-quarantine' flights will be able to go to New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory and the Northern Territory without having to undergo quarantine upon arrival, authorities said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 08:26 IST
First 'no-quarantine' flights arrive into Australia as virus cases fall

Hundreds of New Zealand plane passengers started arriving in Sydney on Friday as part of a new trans-Tasman travel bubble amid a rapidly falling growth rate in cases at the epicentre of Australia's coronavirus outbreak. In a tentative re-opening to international tourism, travellers on the approved flights won't be required to quarantine in Sydney, authorities said.

The arrangements, however, are not yet reciprocal, with New Zealand requiring arrivals to be quarantined for two weeks under supervision at the cost of NZ$3,100 ($2,045) for the first person and more for additional family members. Around 90 percent of those travelling on Friday with Air New Zealand are booked to travel one-way, the airline said.

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she hoped New Zealand would loosen restrictions on people arriving from Australia shortly. "It is an important first step in bringing back international travel and we hope that Prime Minister (Jacinda) Ardern returns the favour in the near future," said Berejiklian, referring to the New Zealand leader.

There was one new case of community transmission in New South Wales in the past 24 hours, Berejiklian said, while adding that she would like to announce a further easing of restrictions next week if the case count remains low. While Australia has endured a second wave of infections, the case load is modest compared to outbreaks in much of Europe and North America.

With the exception of those living in the south-eastern state of Victoria, most people in Australia are subject to only modest pandemic restrictions, with limits on gatherings the main disruption. In Victoria, the epicentre of the second wave of infections in Australia, authorities recorded just two new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily increase since early June.

Victoria, and in particular the state capital of Melbourne, have endured months of strict lock-down measures, although Premier Daniel Andrews is due to announce plans to ease some restrictions on Sunday. Andrews said on Friday the state was "well-placed to take significant steps" to ease restrictions.

Travellers from New Zealand on 'no-quarantine' flights will be able to go to New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory and the Northern Territory without having to undergo quarantine upon arrival, authorities said. The states of Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania have either closed borders or limited entry which can include quarantine periods, while Victorians are heavily restricted in where they can travel.

($1 = 1.5161 New Zealand dollars)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Surveys suggest men, women have different attitudes towards COVID-19 pandemic

Scientists have finally cracked why women ruled countries are responding more effectively to coronavirus pandemic as surveys suggest a difference in attitudes towards the COVID-19 pandemic in the genders which impacts the gender differences...

Developing countries need sustainable recovery to dig out of debt: UN official

Poor and middle-income countries need bold new mechanisms to dig out of crushing debt, sharply worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on green, sustainable recovery, a senior UN official told G-20 finance ministers and central bank...

With eye on China, Japan's Suga seeks tighter ties with Vietnam, Indonesia

Japans new leader will aim to beef up security ties when he visits Vietnam and Indonesia next week amid concerns about Beijings growing assertiveness, but he is likely to steer clear of the harsh anti-China rhetoric used by U.S. counterpart...

BCI condemns Andhra Pradesh CM's letter against Justice Ramana

Bar Council of India BCI on Thursday strongly criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddys letter to the Chief Justice of India CJI levelling serious allegations against Justice NV Ramana, a sitting judge of the Supreme Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020