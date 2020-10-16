Left Menu
Development News Edition

WTO releases report on global intellectual property system and COVID-19

The note recognizes that facilitating up-to-date information and maximum transparency on legal and policy measures taken in the field of IP in response to the pandemic is in the mutual interest of all stakeholders.

WTO | Updated: 16-10-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 08:33 IST
WTO releases report on global intellectual property system and COVID-19
The paper is intended to provide a factual background resource for members and to serve as a reference for use in practical technical assistance activities. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The WTO Secretariat has published a new information note about how the global intellectual property (IP) system relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and potential contributions it could make to efforts to address it. The note provides an overview of IP-related measures taken by WTO members and other stakeholders since the start of the crisis.

The paper highlights that the WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) represents the most comprehensive multilateral agreement on IP, and provides a framework in which much-needed innovation in relation to COVID-19 can be encouraged, shared and disseminated, while balancing rights and obligations.

Under this framework, the way in which the global IP system is designed and implemented can be a significant factor in facilitating access to existing technologies and in supporting the creation, manufacturing and dissemination of new technologies. This includes access to protective equipment, contact tracing software, diagnostics, as well as vaccines and treatments yet to be developed which will be fundamental to effectively respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

The IP system can also support collaboration and cooperation among health technology developers, governments and other stakeholders, and the implementation of a number of initiatives addressing the voluntary sharing and pooling of IP rights (IPRs), thus responding to the spirit of collaboration that is required for the global effort to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report points to the range of policy options available under the TRIPS Agreement to deal with public health issues, such as compulsory licensing and government use of a patent without the authorization of its owner under a number of conditions aimed at protecting the legitimate interests of the patent holder. It underscores that the response to the COVID-19 pandemic has led national and regional IP offices to take initiatives to expedite or simplify their administration of the IP system, especially concerning patents and trademarks, and to provide practical support for firms seeking to develop products of potential benefit in combating the pandemic.

While much public health policy attention has focused on the patent system as a key element of the system for innovation and dissemination of medical technologies, the report notes that other areas of IP covered by the TRIPS Agreement are also significant, such as the protection of trade secrets and clinical trial data, a well-run trademark system and a balanced copyright system that takes due account of the interests of rights holders and the public to access copyright-protected works.

The note recognizes that facilitating up-to-date information and maximum transparency on legal and policy measures taken in the field of IP in response to the pandemic is in the mutual interest of all stakeholders. The aim is supporting governments and economic operators to keep abreast in a rapidly evolving trade landscape as well as to promote much-needed clarity and enable mutual learning.

The paper is intended to provide a factual background resource for members and to serve as a reference for use in practical technical assistance activities. Updated lists of IP measures undertaken by governments in the context of COVID-19 are available on the WTO's COVID-19 webpage and the WIPO COVID-19 IP Policy Tracker.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian students adjust to blended learning at UK universities

A significant cohort of students from India have managed to travel to the UK despite COVID-19 restrictions to take up courses across universities and are adjusting to the blended learning approach of a mix of online and in-person teaching, ...

Mobile device data reveal the dynamics in a positive relationship between human mobility and COVID-19 infections

New research by PNAS suggests that accurately estimating human mobility and gauging its relationship with virus transmission during pandemic is critical for control of the spread of COVID-19 and any other highly contagious disease. A key co...

Surveys suggest men, women have different attitudes towards COVID-19 pandemic

Scientists have finally cracked why women ruled countries are responding more effectively to coronavirus pandemic as surveys suggest a difference in attitudes towards the COVID-19 pandemic in the genders which impacts the gender differences...

Developing countries need sustainable recovery to dig out of debt: UN official

Poor and middle-income countries need bold new mechanisms to dig out of crushing debt, sharply worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on green, sustainable recovery, a senior UN official told G-20 finance ministers and central bank...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020