Britain's John Lewis to increase digital focus and diversify

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-10-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 12:31 IST
Britain's John Lewis to increase digital focus and diversify

British retailer the John Lewis Partnership will increase its online focus, diversify beyond retail and seek partnerships as it aims to recover profitability, it said on Friday.

Detailing a five-year plan to grow the employee-owned department stores and the Waitrose supermarket group, Chairman Sharon White said the plan aims to lift profit to 400 million pounds ($515 million) by year five. ($1 = 0.7762 pounds)

