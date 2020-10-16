Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's blue-chip stocks post third weekly gains on upbeat data, policy support

China stocks were little changed on Friday but posted a weekly gain, buoyed by fresh policy support and upbeat data that pointed to an economic recovery from the COVID-19 fallout.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:28 IST
China's blue-chip stocks post third weekly gains on upbeat data, policy support

China stocks were little changed on Friday but posted a weekly gain, buoyed by fresh policy support and upbeat data that pointed to an economic recovery from the COVID-19 fallout. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2% to 4,791.68, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1% to 3,336.36.

** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext slipped 0.5%, while the STAR50 fell 1.1%. ** For the week, the CSI300 gained 2.4% and logged its third straight weekly gain, while SSEC was up 2%.

** "The market found support in the country's relatively robust consumption recovery during the Golden Week holiday," said Zheng Zichun, an analyst with AVIC Securities. ** Investors cheered latest upbeat trade data showing China's imports grew at their fastest pace this year in September. New bank loans grew more than expected in September, fuelled by a jump in corporate loans.

** Beijing's continued policy support for its capital markets also helped boost risk appetite earlier in the week. ** China said it will extend its initial public offering (IPOs) reforms to all parts of its stock markets at an appropriate time.

** That came after China's state council published last Friday the Opinion on Further Improving the Quality of Listed Companies, which includes exploring more long-term evaluation mechanisms for institutional investors to attract more mid and long-term funds. ** But analysts urged caution given various uncertainties.

** The A-share market could remain range-bound ahead of the U.S. elections, which could cause fluctuations in the U.S. stock market, while investors are still cautious over geopolitical tensions including Sino-Indian border dispute and the tensions in Taiwan strait, AVIC Securities' Zheng said. ** Morgan Stanley analysts said in a report that investors should keep an eye on the U.S. election outcome, China's fifth plenum later this month and earnings results in the third quarter.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

2 charged with endangering queen as Thai protests continue

Authorities in Thailand have filed the most severe charges yet in connection with ongoing pro-democracy demonstrations, charging two men under an article of the law covering violence against the queen. Ekachai Hongkangwan and Paothong Bunku...

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condoles demise of Kapil Deo Kamat

Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday condoled the death of senior Janata Dal United leader and Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Kapil Deo Kamat. I convey deep condolences on the untimely death of the Panchayati Raj Minister...

Hockey India to conduct basic online coaching course

Hockey India on Friday announced that they will conduct the Coaching Education Pathway Level Basic course online for the interested applicants. This is the first-time Hockey India has called for applications of interested and aspiring Coach...

CSIR's efforts to provide products for asphalt pavement industry paying off

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Researchs efforts to provide alternative products and knowledge routes for the asphalt pavement industry are paying off.The intention has been to open up the industry and enable the inclusion of mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020