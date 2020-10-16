Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uncertain pace of recovery in global auto demand may continue to weigh on Tata Motors, JLR: Moody's

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 15:48 IST
Uncertain pace of recovery in global auto demand may continue to weigh on Tata Motors, JLR: Moody's

Moody's Investors Service on Friday said the uncertain pace of recovery in global auto demand will continue to weigh on Tata Motors Ltd (TML) and its wholly owned subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc over the next 12-18 months. However, the ratings agency, while keeping a negative outlook on the two firms, said support from Tata Sons mitigates operational challenges at TML and kept rating at the same level as JLR — 'B1 negative'.

It further said electrification and political developments pose further downside risk and will prolong recovery. "We do not expect global auto shipments to recover to pre-pandemic levels until the middle of the decade, while further lockdowns, the transition to electric vehicles, emission compliance requirements and – for JLR – Brexit all pose further downside risk," Moody's Vice-President and Senior Credit Officer Tobias Wagner said in a statement.

Moody's said, "TML's underlying credit profile has deteriorated to a level weaker than JLR's but the ratings remain the same, thanks to a one-notch uplift to reflect likely support from parent Tata Sons Ltd in times of need." JLR's rating does not incorporate an uplift for likely support from parent TML due to the latter's weaker credit quality. Still, the subsidiary remains strategically important to both TML and Tata Sons, a credit positive for the rating, it added. Stating that it expects that TML and JLR's financial metrics will remain in breach of rating downgrade triggers over the next 12-18 months, Moody's said it implies that "a sustained improvement in operations is required to maintain their current ratings".

For TML, a return in outlook to stable would require an improvement at JLR as the key contributor to consolidated credit metrics, along with a recovery in the profitability of TML's Indian operations, it added. Moody's Vice-President and Senior Credit Officer Kaustubh Chaubal said TML's credit profile previously benefited from the different demand dynamics in its JLR and non-JLR segments but the pandemic has hurt demand across all major markets. The profitability and liquidity of its Indian operations also have weakened, he added.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Four minor siblings hacked to death in Maha's Jalgaon

Four minor siblings were allegedly hacked to death with an axe by an unidentified person in Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday. The incident came to light this morning after the children were found lying...

Told not to play cricket, 19-year-old hits man with a bat; arrested

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly injuring another person by hitting him in the head with a bat following a quarrel over playing cricket in a lane in southeast Delhis Abu Fazal area, police said on FridayThe accused has been iden...

Probe in Jalyukt Shivar Scheme based on CAG report, not politically motivated: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the investigation in Jalyukt Shivar Scheme is not politically motivated, as it is based on Comptroller and Auditor General of Indias CAG report. It is not done on purpose. The CAG ...

Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundation stones of Rs 15,592-cr projects in Andhra Pradesh

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of highways projects worth Rs 15,592 in Andhra Pradesh, an official statement said. These include 16 highway projects stretching over 1,411 km.Union Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020