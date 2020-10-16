Prestige Group presents the 5th Edition of KEYS 2020 - South India's Biggest Residential Property Expo

Left Menu
There's reason to rejoice for home buyers looking for properties across South India. Undeterred by the myriad challenges of the pandemic world, Prestige Group today unveiled KEYS 2020, the 5th edition of South India's biggest residential property expo. The six-city expo is being held from 16 - 18 October, 2020, from 10am to 8pm.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-10-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 18:18 IST
Prestige Group. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 16 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): There's reason to rejoice for home buyers looking for properties across South India. Undeterred by the myriad challenges of the pandemic world, Prestige Group today unveiled KEYS 2020, the 5th edition of South India's biggest residential property expo. The six-city expo is being held from 16 - 18 October, 2020, from 10am to 8pm. Prestige Group has been at the forefront of adapting to the new normal. This year, the annual housing expo is being held, not only at Prestige Headquarters, namely Prestige Falcon Towers as well as at the Prestige marketing offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mangalore and Goa, but also online for the benefit of prospective home buyers who choose not to travel to the venues. Your dream home at the best possible price is now just a click away!

* You can also register for the virtual expo at: https://www.prestigeconstructions.com/keys-2020/ Commenting on this year's special efforts, Ms. Uzma Irfan - Director, Prestige Group said, "2020 has been a year fraught with challenges. With our daily lives changing on so many levels, people have started consciously rethinking their living spaces. At Prestige, we are committed to seek solutions and pave the way for a sustainable recovery. This is the time to 'Think ahead, live ahead' and KEYS 2020 is an earnest endeavour in that direction. Given the varying needs of different individuals and families, we have attempted to cater to everyone, with a range of options and offers. From the finest ready-to-move-in to under-construction apartments and villas, from mid-segment to ultra-luxury categories across India's best locations, we have it all! Home buyers will be delighted to find their dream homes at attractive prices, together with never-before schemes. Given the overwhelming response to last year's maiden attempt at expanding to five cities, KEYS 2020 hopes to cater to a wider range of clientele. Furthermore, the virtual expo is an exciting addition that opens up a world of new possibilities."

