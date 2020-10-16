Religare Health Insurance re-brands as Care Health Insurance

Coimbatore, Oct 16 (PTI): Health insurance provider Religare Health Insurance has re-christened itself as Care Health Insurance. The company covers 80 cashless healthcare providers in Coimbatore and over 900 in Tamil Nadu, It believes that while the world is becoming fast-paced and automated, the personal human touch the essence of 'care' continues to remain cardinal and relevant.

We've always believed that 'care' lies at the centre of all that we do as a health insurance specialist. From primarily ensuring customers access to quality healthcare to broadening the spectrum of overall 'care' beyond hospitalisation to include preventive health check-ups, wellness, doctor consultations, diagnostics, and home care," founding Managing Director and CEO Anuj Gulati said in a press release on Friday. The objective of delivering 'care' has been at the foundation of this organisation which has so far settled more than 23 lakh claims and provides customers with a network of 11,000-plus cashless healthcare providers across urban and rural India, he said.

All aspects pertaining to customers existing policies such as policy number, health card, cashless network, customer care details, and claims & renewal processes remain unchanged, he said. "We also continue to offer value-for-money products for every customer segment and ensure its servicing by technology-backed processes. So basically, everything about the organisation remains the same, except the name," Gulati said.

Care Health Insurance currently offers products in the retail segment for health insurance, top-up coverage, personal accident, maternity, international travel insurance and critical illness along with group health insurance and group personal accident insurance for corporates, micro insurance products for the rural market and a comprehensive set of wellness service, he said..