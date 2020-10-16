Left Menu
Development News Edition

E-commerce boom delivers rare jobs boost to Irish economy

"As we move to a new economy and a post-COVID economy, we're going to see some sections growing and this is one of those sections," Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told reporters at the announcement of the jobs. "It's a real boost to our economy and gives people a lot of hope that we can bounce back from this." It follows a similar announcement in neighbouring Britain in June, when DPD said it would create 6,000 new jobs and increase investment in infrastructure to meet the potential longer-term shift in retail habits.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 16-10-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:00 IST
E-commerce boom delivers rare jobs boost to Irish economy
DPD Ireland, the country's largest courier, whose parent company is majority-owned by France's La Poste, said the roles would be filled across the country after its summer peak sales rose 43% year-on-year as more consumers shopped from home. Image Credit: Pixabay

Parcel delivery firm DPD said on Friday it would add 700 new employees in Ireland to keep up with a boom in online shopping, rare jobs boost in an economy where COVID-19 disruption has tripled the unemployment rate. While Ireland's large multinational sector has sheltered its economy from the worst of the crisis, some of Europe's toughest restrictions on domestic activity has left almost 450,000 people or around 15% of the labour force permanently or temporarily unemployed, with the state subsidising the wages of many more.

DPD Ireland, the country's largest courier, whose parent company is majority-owned by France's La Poste, said the roles would be filled across the country after its summer peak sales rose 43% year-on-year as more consumers shopped from home. "As we move to a new economy and a post-COVID economy, we're going to see some sections growing and this is one of those sections," Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar told reporters at the announcement of the jobs.

"It's a real boost to our economy and gives people a lot of hope that we can bounce back from this." It follows a similar announcement in neighbouring Britain in June when DPD said it would create 6,000 new jobs and increase investment in infrastructure to meet the potential longer-term shift in retail habits.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

German 10-year bond yields set for biggest weekly drop since June

Germanys 10-year bond yield was set for its biggest weekly drop since June, but markets stabilised on Friday near seven-month lows following Thursdays flight from risk prompted by measures to curb coronavirus infections in Europe. Safe-have...

E-commerce boom delivers rare jobs boost to Irish economy

Parcel delivery firm DPD said on Friday it would add 700 new employees in Ireland to keep up with a boom in online shopping, rare jobs boost in an economy where COVID-19 disruption has tripled the unemployment rate. While Irelands large mul...

Highest number of NEET qualifying candidates from Tripura, followed by Maharashtra: National Testing Agency.

Highest number of NEET qualifying candidates from Tripura, followed by Maharashtra National Testing Agency....

Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts home loan rate to 7 pc; at par with SBI

Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday reduced its interest rate on home loans to 7 per cent, at par with market leader SBIs offering. The city-headquartered lender also announced a slew of other offers, including loan processi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020