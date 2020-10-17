Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump revels in division, chaos: Biden

US President Donald Trump "revels" in division and chaos, and he will do anything to distract people from his failures to deal with the COVID-19 situation, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has alleged. Speaking at a restricted election campaign event on Friday at Southfield in Michigan, a battleground state, Biden said the country is paying a heavy price for Trump's policies on COVID-19. "Hate never goes away.

PTI | Macon | Updated: 17-10-2020 04:14 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 04:14 IST
Trump revels in division, chaos: Biden

US President Donald Trump "revels" in division and chaos, and he will do anything to distract people from his failures to deal with the COVID-19 situation, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has alleged. Speaking at a restricted election campaign event on Friday at Southfield in Michigan, a battleground state, Biden said the country is paying a heavy price for Trump's policies on COVID-19.

"Hate never goes away. It only hides. And if you give it oxygen, it grows. So we need to be clear: from the president on down in this country, there is no place for hate in America," he said. "President Trump revels in division and chaos. He will do anything to distract us from focusing on his failures to deal with this virus and protect this nation," Biden said.

He is still living in a dream world and "keeps telling us the virus is going to disappear like a miracle", the presidential candidate said. "But it's (coronavirus) not disappearing. In fact, it's on the rise again. It's getting worse. We all know the terrible price this nation has paid. Lives are being lost. Unemployment is way up," Biden said.

He said that across Michigan and the country, people are worried about making their next rent or mortgage payment, whether their health care will be ripped away in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, worried about school and their children. More than 215,000 dead because of COVID-19 and experts say "we will lose nearly another 200,000 lives in the next few months", he said.

This is "because he refuses to follow science. Because he refuses to embrace wearing a mask. Because he refuses to practice social distancing", Biden said. He alleged that as a consequence of Trump's overwhelming lying, negligence, and irresponsible actions, there are empty chairs around dinner tables.

"But mishandling the pandemic isn’t enough for Trump. On top of that, he’s still trying to take away your health care,” Biden said. Trump, he alleged, is still determined to destroy the Affordable Care Act. “This isn’t hyperbole — this is real. As real as it gets,” Biden said.

Reiterating that Trump will be the first president in modern US history to leave office with fewer jobs than when he began, Biden said he has a plan to bring the economy back. "An independent analysis put out by Moody’s, a well-respected Wall Street firm, projects that my plan will create 18.6 million jobs — over 7 million more jobs than the President’s economic plan, and USD 1 trillion more in economic growth than the president’s plan,” he said.

Biden assured that he is not going to raise taxes on anyone who makes less than USD 400,000 a year. “You won’t pay a penny more. But I’ll ask big corporations and the wealthy to pay their fair share for a change,” he said. “Of Trumps’ more than USD2 trillion dollar tax cut, I’m going to roll back USD 1.5 trillion of his giveaways to the biggest companies and top one per cent. The money we raise will allow us to invest in working people and growing the middle class, and make sure everyone is included in the deal,” he said.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Robinho leaves Santos as controversy grows over rape verdict

Santos and Robinho decided on Friday to suspend the deal that brought the former Real Madrid player back to Brazil after sponsors reportedly threatened to cut contracts with the club for signing a player convicted of rape charges in Italy. ...

Moody's downgrades UK as COVID-19 and Brexit hit debt outlook

Ratings agency Moodys cut the United Kingdoms debt rating on Friday over the huge economic hit from the coronavirus crisis, Brexit and the lack of clear budget plans from Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government. Moodys lowered the rating t...

Trump revels in division, chaos: Biden

US President Donald Trump revels in division and chaos, and he will do anything to distract people from his failures to deal with the COVID-19 situation, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has alleged. Speaking at a restricted elec...

Trump barnstorms Florida while Biden campaigns in Michigan, early vote surges

President Donald Trump sought to boost his position in the battleground state of Florida on Friday by reaching out to seniors, while rival Joe Biden blasted Trumps response to the coronavirus pandemic on a tour of the swing state of Michiga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020