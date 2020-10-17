Left Menu
Development News Edition

GBP group to invest Rs 600 cr to build 32-acre township in Zirakpur

In the 32-acre township, the company will develop 700 flats, 400 plots and 750 commercial units The township 'Central Town' will be developed "with a total outlay of Rs 600 crore" being funded through banks and internal accruals, GBP group said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 16:44 IST
GBP group to invest Rs 600 cr to build 32-acre township in Zirakpur
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Punjab-based realty firm GBP group on Saturday said it will invest Rs 600 crore to develop a township in Zirakpur. In the 32-acre township, the company will develop 700 flats, 400 plots and 750 commercial units

The township 'Central Town' will be developed "with a total outlay of Rs 600 crore" being funded through banks and internal accruals, GBP group said in a statement. The company plans to give possession of plots within six to nine months, residential units within two-three years, commercial units in 18-24 months, it added. "In the surrounding areas of Chandigarh, prices are three times as compared to prices in Zirakpur," said Raman Gupta, Director – Branding & Construction, GBP Group. The demand is expected to rise in this city because of higher growth in population, he said. Established in 2012, GBP Group has so far delivered 14 projects spread over an area of 10 million sq ft. The construction work is going on at another nine projects over an area of 6 million sq ft.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Get tested for COVID-19 before Durga Puja, Assam govt urges priests

The Assam government on Saturday urged priests in the state to get themselves tested for COVID-19 before the Durga Puja to ensure that devotees are not infected with the virus. The government has made it mandatory for priests to get tested ...

IPL 13: Anrich Nortje aims Akhtar's record after delivering fastest ever IPL ball

South African and Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje is eyeing to break the fastest recorded delivery in all of the cricket after clocking a speed of 156.22 kmh against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Interestingly, Nortje had bowled the sec...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the biggest election victory for her centre-left Labour Party in half a century as voters rewarded her for a decisive response to COVID-19. Her go hard, go early approach has eliminated locally spread...

Shoppers in 85 percent of Indian towns place orders in Snapdeal's "Kum Mein Dum" sale

Gurugram Haryana India, October 17 ANINewsVoir Snapdeal, Indias leading e-commerce marketplace, shared early highlights of its first Kum Mein Dum Diwali Sale, which kicked off yesterday. Reflecting the increasing depth of e-commerce in Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020