Mi initiative to enable people to watch Durga Puja live from home

At a time when 'avoid public gatherings' during Durga Puja have become buzzwords in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Chinese mobile and TV maker Mi is providing an opportunity to people to visit their favourite community pujas virtually.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-10-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 17:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

At a time when 'avoid public gatherings' during Durga Puja have become buzzwords in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Chinese mobile and TV maker Mi is providing an opportunity to people to visit their favourite community pujas virtually. The smartphone maker has come up with an online portal - Trinayan- to ensure that people do not miss out on the rituals and festivities, Mi India director (offline sales) Sunil Baby said on Saturday.

Starting from the inauguration of Durga Puja to Bijoya Dashami, the online platform will be covering every ritual live with the help of 40 cameras placed at 10 of the famous marquees in Kolkata, he said. The community pujas, which will be shown on the portal, are Ballygunge Cultural Association, FD Block, Mudiyali, Telaprottay, Behala Club, Gennex- Behala, Shapoorji, Unitech, Sherwood Estate and VIP Enclave.

"In a bid to overcome the challenges of limited entry at the beautifully decorated marquees this year, Trinayan will enable devotees to virtually visit their favourite marquees and ensure that they are part of all the rituals," Baby said. One has to log on to www.onlinedurgapuja.com to watch rituals at any of these marquees, he said.

Devotees can also order 'bhog' through online registration, he added.

