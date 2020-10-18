Left Menu
France's Macron says Armenia-Azerbaijan ceasefire must be respected

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-10-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 00:36 IST
"This ceasefire must be unconditional and strictly observed by both parties. France will be very attentive to this and will remain committed so that hostilities cease permanently and that credible discussion can quickly begin," the president's office said in a statement. Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday welcomed Armenia and Azerbaijan's agreement to a humanitarian ceasefire from midnight and stressed that it should be strictly respected by both parties.

