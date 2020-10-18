Left Menu
Mathura’s Banke Bihari Temple closed for devotees

Sharma said all COVID-19 safety precautions were taken inside the temple complex, but it became difficult to follow the same outside the complex where a large crowd had gathered on Saturday. "The temple has again been closed for devotees from October 19 till further orders for ensuring a proper online registration system, security of devotees and adherence to coronavirus norms inside and outside the temple complex," he said.

A day after a huge crowd of devotees gathered outside the popular Banke Bihari Temple here in violation of COVID-19 norms, the authorities on Sunday ordered closing of the temple till further orders. The orders were given by the civil judge (Junior division), officials said.

Commenting on the development, temple manager Munish Sharma said the step has been taken to develop a concrete online mechanism for registration of devotees. He said the temple was opened for devotees on Saturday after being closed for over seven months due to the coronavirus pandemic situation.

But a large crowd of people had to wait outside the temple on Saturday due to a technical snag in the online portal meant for registration of devotees, the official said. Sharma said all COVID-19 safety precautions were taken inside the temple complex, but it became difficult to follow the same outside the complex where a large crowd had gathered on Saturday.

"The temple has again been closed for devotees from October 19 till further orders for ensuring a proper online registration system, security of devotees and adherence to coronavirus norms inside and outside the temple complex," he said. Only the priest, employees on duty and workers of agency employed by the temple authorities for repair work will be allowed to enter the shrine till further orders, officials added.

