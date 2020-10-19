China stocks fall as Q3 GDP misses estimates, Hong Kong shares up

Left Menu
Chinese shares erased early gains to trade lower on Monday after the country reported a weaker-than-forecast GDP growth for the third quarter. ** The CSI300 fell 0.3% to 4,777.41 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,325.29.

19-10-2020
Chinese shares erased early gains to trade lower on Monday after the country reported a weaker-than-forecast GDP growth for the third quarter.

** The CSI300 fell 0.3% to 4,777.41 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,325.29. The CSI300 index had jumped as much as 1.2% and the Shanghai Composite 1% before changing course. ** China's GDP grew 4.9% in July-September from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, slower than the median 5.2% forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll and following 3.2% growth in the second quarter.

** As long as the trend of economic recovery remains, the lower-than-expected data today could be easily digested by the market, said Wan Kelin, an analyst at Huaxi Securities. ** Markets also fell as investors booked profits on upbeat news that China will give Shenzhen more autonomy for market reform and integration, Wan said.

** China's major indexes have strengthened after the Golden Week holiday, with the CSI300 rising more than 4% so far this month, thanks in part to Beijing's continued policy support for its capital markets and economy. ** Going forward, the A-share market could remain rangebound below its July highs on uncertainties including the U.S. election, Jin Jing, an analyst with Caitong Securities, said, adding that further monetary loosening this year is quite unlikely given the country's robust economic recovery.

** The Hang Seng index added 0.7% to 24,554.82, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.9% to 10,003.05.

