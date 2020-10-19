Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM Studios and Lightstream win gold at Promax India Awards 2020

Rainshine Entertainment owned CM Studios and Lightstream earned Gold in the 'Branded Content Promotion' category at the Promax India Awards 2020.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra), | Updated: 19-10-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 11:38 IST
CM Studios and Lightstream win gold at Promax India Awards 2020
Rainshine Entertainment logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India], October 19 (ANI/ PRNewswire): Rainshine Entertainment owned CM Studios and Lightstream earned Gold in the 'Branded Content Promotion' category at the Promax India Awards 2020. The recognition was won for the promotional film created for 'Hoop Nation', a four-part lyrical docu-series created for the National Basketball Association (NBA) and sponsored by Uber. Held on October 9, the awards acknowledge creativity and excellence, and have emerged as a top recognition in the entertainment space in India.

'Hoop Nation' has been conceptualized and produced by CM Studios and Lightstream for the National Basketball Association (NBA) and presented by Uber. Earlier this year, the production won Silver at the Promax India Digital Re-Invent 2020 awards in the 'Best Branded Content' category. The first-of-its-kind format of this series was created by Ruchir Joshi - President & Head of Content, CM Studios, narrating four stories of human resilience and achievement enabled by Basketball, and features some of India's top indie artists such as Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire, Symphonic Movement, and Dee MC. The stories are brought to life through the interplay between lyrics and interviews, and were captured in the promotional film directed by "The success 'Hoop Nation' has enjoyed, and the recognition it has earned is a matter of joy and honor for everyone involved in the project. And this would not have been possible without the support from our partners, NBA, and Uber. These back-to-back awards prove that there is an appetite and appreciation for immersive and long-form content. So, while the love audiences have shown can be gauged from the millions of views, receiving appreciation from peers and industry leaders is always special and encourage us to continually push the boundaries of creativity," said Anuraag Srivastava - COO, Rainshine Entertainment, and CEO, CM Studios & Lightstream.

"We were looking to create awareness about the sport in India through content that went beyond the sport itself. The response and feedback we received for this docu-series has been heartening. We are glad that in CM Studios and Lightstream we found the right partners to help us bring our vision to life," said Sunny Malik, Head of Global Content and Media Distribution, NBA India. "Hoop Nation is a heartwarming series of stories about people, overcoming various trials and their rather challenging destinies. These stories of transforming their circumstances were inspiring and we were really excited to partner with CM Studios and Lightstream in the production. Our brand philosophy #MoveForward made for a seamless fit. This is a well-deserved win," added Sanjay Gupta, Marketing Director, Uber India.

Since the launch, the docu-series has received a total viewership of 28 million and a reach of 55 million across Facebook and YouTube. The 'Hoop Nation' promotional film can be viewed here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMiOoPBpidg

The full series can be viewed here - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLrkRSJr0e7R2Ut33d67GIFTyq3HzmgRV6

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

UK lockdowns: Wales and Manchester head towards tougher restrictions

About six million people in the United Kingdom face tougher COVID-19 lockdowns in coming days as Wales and Manchester, the countrys third largest city, mull additional restrictions as the novel coronavirus outbreak accelerates.The United Ki...

Poland to open temporary hospital at national stadium in Warsaw

Poland plans to open a temporary hospital at the national stadium in Warsaw as it faces a spike in coronavirus cases and a health system overload, the government said on Monday.Poland has recorded new records in daily cases and deaths in th...

Zydus Cadila gets tentative USFDA nod for generic drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Monday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Tofacitinib extended-release tablets, used to treat ulcerative colitis, in the American market. The company has received tentati...

Aamir Khan continues shoot for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with pain killers despite rib injury

The Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir khan who is currently shooting in Delhi for his much-awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha, has recently proved again his diligence and dedication towards work. The PK star suffered a rib injury during an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020