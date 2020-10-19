Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan, Vietnam agree to boost defence ties, resume flights

Japan has been pursuing such agreements in recent years to bolster ties with Southeast Asia and sustain its own defence industry. Suga says his four-day trip to Vietnam and later Indonesia is key to pursuing the “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision for multilateral economic and security cooperation to counter China's growing power and protect sea lanes in disputed areas of the South China Sea.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 19-10-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 13:27 IST
Japan, Vietnam agree to boost defence ties, resume flights
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in his first overseas summit since taking office last month, agreed with his Vietnamese counterpart to step up defense and security cooperation in the face of China's expanding influence in the region. In talks in Hanoi on Monday, Suga and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a basic agreement allowing Japan to export defense equipment and technology to Vietnam. Japan has been pursuing such agreements in recent years to bolster ties with Southeast Asia and sustain its own defense industry.

Suga says his four-day trip to Vietnam and later Indonesia is key to pursuing the "free and open Indo-Pacific" vision for multilateral economic and security cooperation to counter China's growing power and protect sea lanes in disputed areas of the South China Sea. "Vietnam is crucial to achieving our vision of 'the Free and Open Indo-Pacific,' and our valuable partner'," Suga told a news conference after he met with Phuc. "Japan, as an Indo-Pacific nation, will continue to contribute to the peace and stability in this region," Suga said Vietnam, at the center of the Indo-Pacific, was the most suitable destination for his first trip abroad as Japan's leader.

Japan already has defense equipment transfer deals with the US, Britain, and Malaysia, among other countries. Vietnam is a 12th partner. In its first actual delivery, Japan in August exported a radar surveillance system to the Philippines. Details of possible equipment sales were not mentioned, but Suga called the agreement "a major step" for bilateral defense cooperation, saying he expects further developments.

Japan partially lifted its ban on military equipment and technology transfer in 2014 as part of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's attempt to bolster Japan's defense capability. Suga and Phuc signed other agreements to cooperate in a range of economic fields and on anti-terrorism measures.

The two sides also agreed to ease entry bans and allow short-term business visits and reopen flights between Vietnam and Japan, both of which have somewhat managed to stabilize COVID-19 outbreaks. Suga also promised to provide support for Vietnamese workers in Japan affected by the pandemic's hit to the economy. Vietnamese account for more than half of the foreign workers' Japan has accepted in recent years to make up for its declining and aging population.

Japan is one of Vietnam's top trading partners with two-way trade of USD 28.6 billion so far this year. Japan is also Vietnam's largest overseas aid donor, providing USD 23 billion as of 2019 and accounting for more than a quarter of Vietnam's foreign loans. The government has been trying to entice Japanese companies to invest in Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries to leaven the country's dependence on manufacturing and other businesses in China.

In August, Vietnam agreed to buy six coast guard patrol boats worth USD 345 million from Japan to increase its maritime capacity. That deal comes amid China's continuing development and militarization of artificial islands in the contested waters of the South China Sea. Suga's predecessor Abe also chose Vietnam to be the first country he visited after taking office. Suga is the first foreign head of a state to visit Vietnam since the country closed its borders to contain COVID-19.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Austria introducing rule of six for indoor gatherings

Austria is limiting gatherings to a maximum of six people indoors and 12 people outdoors, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday as the country is struggling to stop the steady rise in daily coronavirus infections.Professionally organised...

Soccer-Bundesliga talking points

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend MOUKOKO INSULTSThe German Football Association DFB will investigate what it said were possible racist insults against Borussia Dortmunds 15-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko. The hugely talented C...

London stocks track Asia gains ahead of Brexit talks

London stocks tracked gains in Asian markets on Monday as investors hoped for a COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year, although concerns over tougher business restrictions in the UK kept demand for risky assets in check. The blue-chip...

UK police to get COVID-19 'case-by-case' data to enforce self-isolation

Police forces in England will have access to data of people told to self-isolate through the official National Health Service NHS Test and Trace system as part of their enforcement of coronavirus lockdown rules. Forces will have access to i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020