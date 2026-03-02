Left Menu

Surge in Sugar Production Challenges India's Economic Stability

India's sugar production uplifted by 12.43% reaching 24.75 million tonnes this year due to increased output in Maharashtra and Karnataka. However, rising production costs and delayed cane payments imply urgent MSP revisions are required to maintain market stability and sustain mill operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's sugar industry has reported a significant surge in production, with figures reaching 24.75 million tonnes by February this marketing year, a substantial 12.43% increase from the previous year. This boost is attributed primarily to higher outputs in Maharashtra and Karnataka, according to the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

Maharashtra, the nation's top sugar-producing state, saw production escalate to 9.53 million tonnes, while Karnataka's output rose to 4.45 million tonnes. Although Uttar Pradesh recorded a marginal increase to 7.48 million tonnes, the overall hike contributes to heightened expectations for a total production of 32.40 million tonnes by the 2025-26 season, surpassing last year's 29.62 million tonnes.

Despite these gains, the industry confronts significant challenges. Rising production costs and stagnant ex-mill realizations are exerting financial strain on mills, leading to mounting arrears, which in Maharashtra alone have surged to Rs 4,601 crore. ISMA underscores the critical need for an upward revision of the Minimum Selling Price (MSP) to alleviate financial pressures and ensure market stability without imposing additional government fiscal burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

