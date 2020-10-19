HomeLane elevates Tanuj Choudhry as COO

Left Menu
HomeLane, a tech-based home interior company, on Monday said Tanuj Choudhry has been made as co-founder and chief operating officer. Srikanth Iyer is the co-founder and CEO of HomeLane, which was established in 2014. HomeLane provides end-to-end interior services in a personalized, professional way. HomeLane currently services 10+ cities across the country through 19 experience centres.

19-10-2020
HomeLane, a tech-based home interior company, on Monday said Tanuj Choudhry has been made as co-founder and chief operating officer. In his new role, Tanuj will be responsible for managing the overall business operations and driving the long-term growth strategy, HomeLane said in a statement.

Tanuj joined HomeLane in 2015 as Vice President - Growth and in 2016, he transitioned to the role of chief business officer. Srikanth Iyer is the co-founder and CEO of HomeLane, which was established in 2014.

HomeLane provides end-to-end interior services in a personalized, professional way. It has over 15,000 customers across the country. HomeLane currently services 10+ cities across the country through 19 experience centres.

