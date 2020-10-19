Left Menu
SIU has established a dedicated college for women with Symbiosis Medical College for Women

Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune has established a dedicated college for women with Symbiosis Medical College for Women (SMCW) and takes a step forward in promoting women empowerment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:45 IST
SIU has established a dedicated college for women with Symbiosis Medical College for Women
Symbiosis Medical College for Women. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/Digpu): Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune has established a dedicated college for women with Symbiosis Medical College for Women (SMCW) and takes a step forward in promoting women empowerment. SMCW is located in the scenic campus of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at Gram Lavale, Pune SMCW is the brainchild of the Founder and Chancellor of the Symbiosis International University, Prof Dr SB Mujumdar, and has been established with an objective of contributing more lady doctors to the society. It aims to deliver optimum healthcare services to everyone and eventually contribute to India's growing healthcare system.

"Establishment of Symbiosis Medical College for Women has been one of the greatest milestones that we have achieved so far. High quality medical education is a powerful tool in establishing a strong healthcare system and we are glad to have done our bit in contributing towards the same. The idea of launching an exclusive medical college was deeply inspired by the biographic movie about India's first lady doctor, Dr. Anandibai Joshi. We can now strongly emphasize on our long-held commitment to providing best in class medical education to women and produce caring, compassionate and ethical lady doctors," said Prof Dr SB Mujumdar, Founder and Chancellor of the Symbiosis International (Deemed University). SMCW is a fully residential Medical College exclusively for women and has an annual intake of 150 students. Both, SMCW and its attached hospital -Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre (SUHRC) - are the constituents of SIU and are integral to the quality and standards of an A++ accredited University.

SUHRC, which is the teaching hospital for SMCW is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure. The facilities and services offered at SMCW and SUHRC include 128 slice CT, 3 Tesla MRI, Dialysis, Endoscopy, Cath lab Unit, Residences for staff etc. The faculty members have been drawn from the best in the country while some of them also hold international certifications. Having a capacity of 600 beds, the hospital provides quality medical services to around 800-1000 patients per day and treats medical ethics with transparency as their utmost priority. In order to help meritorious girl students financially, SMCW has also launched a unique scholarship program named Dr. Anandi Gopal Scholarship Scheme. This scholarship will award a 100 per cent academic fee waiver to the top 5 girls who qualify through NEET and wish to enroll at SMCW.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

