Left Menu
Development News Edition

MX Player brings to light the reshaping relationships this lockdown with 'Lockdown Rishtey'

16 October 2020

ANI | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:46 IST
MX Player brings to light the reshaping relationships this lockdown with 'Lockdown Rishtey'
A melange of 5 stories, shot in the lockdown, at homes using a phone, 'Lockdown Rishtey' explores the thick and thin nuances of relationships.. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra), October 19 (ANI/Brandwire): 16 October 2020: On 24 March 2020 when the unprecedented nationwide lockdown for 21 days was announced, life as we know it was at a standstill - everyone learning, unlearning and relearning the basics. 9am to 5pm jobs became 8am to 10pm jobs, study desks became workstations and suddenly, all time became family time. But this has brought along some ordinary yet extraordinary stories that celebrate life and make you retrospect about your relationships; it is these stories, of people locked in their homes, facing an unprecedented global pandemic and discovering new human experiences together which MX Exclusive Lockdown Rishtey explores. The trailer has just dropped, and the 5-episodic series will stream for FREE, starting 21 October, exclusively on MX Player.

A melange of 5 stories, shot in the lockdown, at homes using a phone, 'Lockdown Rishtey' explores the thick and thin nuances of relationships. The series takes us through the intricacies of 5 relationships - a married couple on the verge of a divorce, an independent self-living individual who gets stuck with 10 other relatives, a loving couple who are almost about to elope, a girl who goes to her prospective in-laws to call off the marriage only realizing that she's stuck in their home, and lastly, a story of a man who lives with his cute pets. With various actors gracing this series with their presence, the show sees a stellar cast starring Rohit Roy, Gurdip Punjj, Kaveta Chaudhry, Ashi Mahesh Joshi, Zia Ahmad Khan, Saad Bilgrami, Darshanaa Gahatraj, Dr Smita Dongre, Abhishek Kapur, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Pallavi Rao, Neena Cheema, Sunil Pushkarna, Shubhangi Latkar, Sumit Sharma, Swati Tarar, Krish Wawa, Khushi Bhasin, Trishna Mukherjee, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Shubh Mukherjee, Anjani Kumar Khanna, Pratik Sakate, Bishakha Das, Ronit Roy, Anjum Fakih, Vishno Warrier, Quiien, Kunal Bhan, Satarupa Naha, Brianna Supriyo and Abhijit Das.

The episodes are presented by Rithvik Dhanjani, Suchitra Pillai, Arjun Punjj, Manasi Joshi Roy and Prerna Panwar. Shot across various locations via mobile phones, this totally hatke series is directed by Abhijit Das. Watch the trailer now - http://bit.ly/LockdownRishtey_Trailer

Watch the show only on MX Player from 21st October for FREE This story is provided by Brandwire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ Brandwire)

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: China passes biosecurity law to prevent infectious diseases; High-risk people will get priority for COVID-19 vaccine and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Poland to open temporary hospital at Warsaw national stadium

Poland plans to open a temporary hospital at Warsaws landmark national stadium to ease the strain on the healthcare system from spiking coronavirus cases, the government said on Monday.Poland has recorded multiple new records in daily cases...

Investors cut Thailand loose as protests cloud recovery

Investors dumped Thai stocks on Monday and analysts warned of a possible selloff in the currency, as worries mount that escalating confrontation between the authorities and anti-government protesters could drag Asias worst performing market...

Got any signal up here? Nokia to build mobile network on moon

Finlands Nokia has been selected by NASA to build the first cellular network on the moon, the company said on Monday.The lunar network will be part of the U.S. space agencys efforts to return humans to the moon by 2024 and build long-term s...

EXCLUSIVE-COVID-19, low prices push Peru coffee output down 10%

Coffee output in Peru, the worlds fifth largest arabica coffee exporter, has tumbled 10 this year due to low prices and migrant labour shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the countrys national coffee federation told Reute...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020