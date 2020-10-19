Vistara announces partnership with IHCL for loyalty programme

Tata-SIA joint venture airline Vistara on Monday announced its partnership with the Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) for its loyalty programme Club Vistara (CV). Under the tie-up, which is effective from October 19, Club Vistara members can earn three CV Points for every Rs 100 eligible spends on stay at Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta Hotels, and amã Stays & Trails, Vistara said in a release.

The airline has also rolled out an introductory offer, in which CV members can earn 2x CV Points (six CV Points) on eligible spends at IHCL hotels until November 2020 (inclusive of the booking and stay dates), it said. "We are delighted to cement our relationship with IHCL through this partnership to provide greater choice and value to our Club Vistara members. This is in line with our focus on making Club Vistara a robust lifestyle programme, and we are quite confident that our customers will find this association very beneficial," said Vistara Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan.

IHCL Senior Vice-President (Global Sales and Marketing) Renu Basu said, "We at IHCL are delighted to bring in our group synergies and expand our relationship with Vistara. We look forward to welcoming Club Vistara members at our hotels." PTI IAS HRS.