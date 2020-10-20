Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Yuan stands tall on China recovery, RBA weighs on Aussie

The yuan held near a two-year high against the dollar in offshore trade on Tuesday, on signs of China's robust economic recovery while the Australian dollar slipped to a three-week low as the central bank looks set to enhance monetary easing. Broader risk sentiment was curbed by caution ahead of a Tuesday deadline to reach agreement on a U.S. coronavirus aid package as well as the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 09:07 IST
FOREX-Yuan stands tall on China recovery, RBA weighs on Aussie

The yuan held near a two-year high against the dollar in offshore trade on Tuesday, on signs of China's robust economic recovery while the Australian dollar slipped to a three-week low as the central bank looks set to enhance monetary easing.

Broader risk sentiment was curbed by caution ahead of a Tuesday deadline to reach agreement on a U.S. coronavirus aid package as well as the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election. China's offshore yuan rose as high as 6.6695 per dollar on Monday, surpassing its 2019 peak and hitting its strongest level since July 2018. It last stood flat at 6.6806.

The yuan's gain came as data on Monday showing a recovery in China's consumer sector helped boost not only the Chinese currency but others, including the euro. "The U.S. will have to rely on easy monetary policy to support the economy and that will continue to put pressure on the dollar. The offshore yuan is the clearest manifestation of that," said Kazushige Kaida, head of FX sales at State Street Bank's Tokyo branch.

On the other hand, the Australian dollar dropped 0.3% to $0.7045, hitting a three-week low of $0.7038 on increasing expectations of monetary easing next month by the country's central bank. Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) last policy meeting confirmed the Board had discussed cutting rates and buying longer-dated debt as a means to support the economy and restrain the currency.

"The minutes give a green light to further monetary policy easing by the RBA at its November Board meeting," said CBA economist Belinda Allen. Allen, and the market, expect the cash rate to be cut to 0.1% from the current 0.25% and the central bank to extend bond buying out to the five- to 10-year sector of the yield curve.

The New Zealand dollar fell in sympathy to $0.6578, down 0.4% on the day. Broader confidence was also dented by a fall in U.S. share prices as investors grew cautious about prospects of a stimulus deal in Washington.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin "continued to narrow their differences" in a telephone conversation on Monday, her spokesman said. Pelosi hopes that by the end of Tuesday there will be "clarity" on whether a coronavirus stimulus bill can be passed before the Nov. 3 presidential election, he said.

"Although Pelosi has set a Tuesday deadline for a deal, it does not seem like she has a clear conviction that there will be an agreement," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior strategist at Barclays. "Markets probably still think a deal before the election is unlikely."

In Asian trade, the euro held flat at $1.1767, after a 0.44% gain made on Monday. Sterling also held on to small gains made the previous day at $1.2941.

Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said there was no basis to resume trade talks with the European Union unless there was a fundamental change in Brussels' approach to negotiations. However, investors still think British and European negotiators might be able to salvage post-Brexit trade talks to prevent disruptions that a no-deal finale to the five-year Brexit drama would cause.

Against the euro, the pound was little changed at 90.88 pence per euro, slowly recovering after hitting a 5- 1/2-month low of 92.90 pence on Sept. 11. The dollar traded little changed at 105.46 yen.

"The yen could have risen on the risk-off mood but since the market is already long on the yen, unwinding of those positions seems to offset (safe-haven) buying," said Minori Uchida, chief currency analyst at MUFG Bank. (Editing by Sam Holmes and Jacqueline Wong)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Lost minor siblings reunited with parents in Thane

Two minor sisters, aged 2 and 3, who got separated from their parents here in Maharashtra, were reunited with them by police within a few hours, an official said on Tuesday. Some policemen found the two girls crying on a roadside at Khon...

Shanghai shares sag as China's home prices grow at slowest rate since 2016

Shanghai shares edged lower on Tuesday, as data showing a slower pace of growth in new home prices dragged on stocks of banks, industrial firms and property developers. New home prices in China grew at their slowest pace in more than 4-12 ...

Sherlock Season 5: Will Louise Brealey return? Release possible in 2022

Since Sherlock Season 4 dropped its finale on January 15, 2017, fans are ardently looking forward to the airing of Season 5. However, the fifth season is yet to receive official renewal update from BBC One.Sherlock Season 5 is actually not ...

Science News Roundup: Nokia to build mobile network on the moon

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Got any signal up here Nokia to build mobile network on the moonStruggling to get a phone signal at home on planet Earth Perhaps youll have better luck on the moon. Nokia has been select...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020