FTSE 100 falls as lockdowns, Brexit uncertainty weigh

20-10-2020
London's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday on concerns over tougher coronavirus lockdowns in parts of England and Brexit-related uncertainty, although losses were limited due to upbeat quarterly results from Reckitt Benckiser. The blue-chip FTSE 100 dipped 0.3%, hurt by energy , bank and miner stocks, while the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 lost 0.2%.

Britain sees no basis to resume trade talks with the European Union unless there is a fundamental change in approach from Brussels, chief negotiator David Frost said on Monday, dashing earlier optimism that negotiations could carry on. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc jumped 1.9% after the Dettol and Lysol maker reported a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter sales, boosted by stronger demand for cleaning products.

