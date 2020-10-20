Left Menu
Development News Edition

TVS Motor launches Marvel's Avengers inspired scooter priced at Rs 77,865

The company has associated with Disney India's consumer products business to introduce the special SuperSquad edition, TVS Motor said in a regulatory filing. The special edition brings forth finer nuances associated with each Marvel Super Hero through the product design, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 12:53 IST
TVS Motor launches Marvel's Avengers inspired scooter priced at Rs 77,865
TVS Motor Company Image Credit: ANI

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday launched its Marvel's Avengers inspired TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition scooter priced at Rs 77,865 (ex-showroom Delhi). The company has associated with Disney India's consumer products business to introduce the special SuperSquad edition, TVS Motor said in a regulatory filing.

The special edition brings forth finer nuances associated with each Marvel Super Hero through the product design, it added. "We have all had our favorite Super Hero, with whom we relate. We find ways to celebrate this relationship. The TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition, gives new expression to this ageless fascination," TVS Motor Company Vice President (Marketing) - Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters, and Corporate Brand Aniruddha Haldar said. The scooter will have the SuperSquad logo and the iconic Avengers' 'A' prominently placed on the front panel, leg shield, and below the speedometer. The scooter is powered by a 125 cc engine.

The company further said its TVS Connect App of the SuperSquad Edition is powered by SmartXonnect and will come with a customized user interface inspired by the Avengers' characters.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Siraj and Shardul to fight for fifth pacer's slot for Test series Down Under

Hyderabads Mohammed Siraj will fight it out with Mumbais Shardul Thakur to claim the fifth bowlers spot in the Tests format for the upcoming Australia tour while Gujarat left-arm spinner Axar Patel is also likely to be in contention for a p...

Japan's PM Suga arrives in Indonesia to affirm deeper ties

Japans Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrived on Tuesday in Indonesia on the second leg of his first overseas trip as premier to underscore his governments aims of countering China in the region. Suga arrived from Vietnam in the middle of a ...

Losing control? Norway's oil workers fear for future as rigs go remote

A shift to operating oil rigs remotely from land, which has been accelerated by lower crude prices, has rekindled concerns among Norwegian unions over the impact on the safety of offshore workers and the loss of well-paid jobs.These fears w...

Polish economy may tank this year, shrink again in 2021 -c.banker

Polands economy may shrink up to twice as fast as the government forecasts this year and then fail to grow as expected in 2021 if COVID-19 continues to spread there at a rapid pace, a central banker said.With the countrys health system unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020