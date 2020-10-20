Left Menu
Development News Edition

Verdict on Amazon arbitration plea over Rs 24,713 cr Future-RIL deal expected in few days  

A hearing of the arbitration took place at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre on October 16 after Amazon had slapped a legal notice on Future Group, alleging that the retailer's Rs 24,713 crore asset sale to Reliance Industries (RIL) violated an agreement with the e-commerce giant. According to sources familiar with the matter, VK Rajah - the sole arbitrator in the Amazon vs Future vs Reliance arbitration matter - heard the matter on October 16.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 13:27 IST
Verdict on Amazon arbitration plea over Rs 24,713 cr Future-RIL deal expected in few days  

A one-man arbitration panel heard the plea of Amazon and Future Group last week and a verdict is expected in a few days, according to sources. A hearing of the arbitration took place at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre on October 16 after Amazon had slapped a legal notice on Future Group, alleging that the retailer's Rs 24,713 crore asset sale to Reliance Industries (RIL) violated an agreement with the e-commerce giant.

According to sources familiar with the matter, VK Rajah - the sole arbitrator in the Amazon vs Future vs Reliance arbitration matter - heard the matter on October 16. Rajah, former Attorney General of Singapore, is expected to deliver his judgment in the next few days, the sources said.

Amazon has declined to comment over the development. “We cannot offer any comments as the matter is sub-judice,” said an Amazon Spokesperson.

E-mails sent to Future Group and Reliance did not solicit any response. An outcome in this matter would decided the fate of the Future-Reliance deal announced on August 29, 2020 in which Future Group had announced sale of its retail, wholesale and logistics etc to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (“RRVL”), the retail arm of RIL.

In the hearing, Future Retail side was represented by advocate Harish Salve, sources said. Last year, Amazon had bought a 49 per cent stake in one of Future's unlisted firms, Future Coupons Ltd, with the right to buy into flagship Future Retail after a period between 3 and 10 years. Future Coupons owns 7.3 per cent stake in Future Retail.

The tussle between Future and Amazon comes at a time when RIL has been bolstering its position in the country's retail segment. RRVL- run by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani - has been on a fund raising spree and since September, it has raised Rs 37,710 crore by selling stake in its retail arm. RRVL operates India's largest, fastest-growing and most profitable retail business spanning supermarkets, consumer electronics chain stores, cash and carry wholesale business, fast-fashion outlets and online grocery store JioMart.

It operates about 12,000 stores in nearly 7,000 towns, with 640 million footfalls across core categories of grocery, consumer electronics and apparel. Revenues for Reliance Retail in 2019-20 stood at Rs 1.63 lakh crore. The investments equip Reliance Retail with funds to compete in both offline and online formats. The investments come as the country's retail sector prepares for the upcoming festive season and would help Reliance to launch an assault on rivals such as Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 brothers booked for attempt to rape

A case has been registered against two brothers for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Circle Officer of Police of Naraini area Siyaram said the duo made the attempt to rape...

Yash Chopra thought 'DDLJ' climax was cliche, how Kajol became 'Senorita' and more as film turns 25

Amrish Puris Chaudhary Baldev Singh letting go of his daughters hands with Jaa Simran jaa became a celebrated symbol of loves victory over familial resistance in Hindi cinema, but many in the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge team, including the ...

What are the treatment options for COVID-19?

What are the treatment options for COVID-19 There are several, and which one is best depends on how sick someone is. For example, steroids such as dexamethasone can lower the risk of dying for severely ill patients. But they may do the oppo...

Students can now seek provisional admission to CA foundation course after class 10: ICAI

Students will now be able to seek provisional admission to foundation course of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI after class 10 exams, according to new norms. However, provisional admission to the foundation course will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020