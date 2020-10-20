Left Menu
NatWest sets target to increase number of senior Black staff

British lender NatWest Group has set a target of increasing the proportion of Black senior staff at the bank from 1% currently to 3% by 2025, as part of its response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

British lender NatWest Group has set a target of increasing the proportion of Black senior staff at the bank from 1% currently to 3% by 2025, as part of its response to the Black Lives Matter movement. In an action plan published on Tuesday following a four-month review, the bank said it will also talk to customers in the event of any racist behaviour and close individuals' accounts if necessary.

The commitment to increase the number of senior Black staff is in addition to the lender's existing target of having Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic staff in at least 14% of senior roles by 2025. The latest plans were first reported by the Guardian newspaper. "I am fully committed to building a culture at NatWest Group that will embrace diversity and inclusivity to allow our colleagues and customers to thrive," said Alison Rose, Chief Executive of NatWest.

