Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retail inflation eases marginally for farm, rural workers in September

The All-India CPI Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for September 2020 increased by 11 points and 10 points to stand at 1,037 and 1,043 point, respectively, the statement added. The major contribution towards the rise in general index of farm workers and rural labourers came from food, with (+) 9.20 points and (+) 8.95 points, respectively mainly due to rise in prices of arhar dal, masur dal, ground nut oil, mustard oil, vegetables and fruits etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:59 IST
Retail inflation eases marginally for farm, rural workers in September

The retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers eased only marginally to 6.25 per cent and 6.1 per cent, respectively in September as food prices remained high. The retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers is measured in terms of Consumer Price Index-Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Consumer Price Index-Rural Labourers (CPI-RL). Point-to-point rate of inflation based on CPI-AL and CPI-RL decreased to 6.25 per cent and 6.10 per cent in September from 6.32 per cent and 6.28 per cent, respectively in August, a labour ministry statement said. The rise in index varied from state to state. In case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1-23 points in 20 states, it said.

Tamil Nadu with 1,234 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 816 points stood at the bottom. In case of rural workers, it recorded an increase of 2-20 points in 20 states. Tamil Nadu with 1,218 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 863 points was at the bottom.

The maximum increase in CPI numbers for agricultural labourers was experienced by Himachal Pradesh (+23 points) and in case of rural labourers, it was Jammu & Kashmir (+20 points) mainly due to rise in prices of wheat-atta, pulses, mustard-oil, milk, onion, chillies-dry, garlic, ginger, barber charges, bus fare, vegetables and fruits etc. The All-India CPI Numbers for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for September 2020 increased by 11 points and 10 points to stand at 1,037 and 1,043 point, respectively, the statement added.

The major contribution towards the rise in general index of farm workers and rural labourers came from food, with (+) 9.20 points and (+) 8.95 points, respectively mainly due to rise in prices of arhar dal, masur dal, ground nut oil, mustard oil, vegetables and fruits etc. "The easing of inflation successively for eight months will definitely improve income of millions of workers in rural areas by putting lesser burden on their daily budgetary requirement," the statement quoted Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar as saying.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G networks

Swedish regulators on Tuesday banned the use of telecom equipment from Chinas Huawei and ZTE in its 5G network ahead of the spectrum auction scheduled for next month.The Swedish Post and Telecom Authority PTS said httpswww.pts.seennewspress...

R Narayan appointed as president of FICCI-CMSME

New Delhi India, October 20 ANINewsVoir R Narayan, Founder and CEO, Power2SME has been elected as President of Confederation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises CMSME, an affiliated body under the umbrella of the Federation of Indian Cha...

Kenya: KNUT demands 20 percent pay raise to cushion teachers from COVID-19 effects

To cushion its members from inflation and COVID-19 effects, the Kenya National Union of Teachers KNUT has demanded a pay raise of up to 200 percent, according to a news report by Nation.In a move likely to jolt the Teachers Service Commissi...

Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G networks

Sweden on Tuesday banned on security grounds the use of telecom equipment from Chinas Huawei and ZTE in its 5G network ahead of a spectrum auction scheduled for next month, joining other European nations that have restricted the role of Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020