Left Menu
Development News Edition

AMC faces cash crunch, may have to reorganize debt

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world's largest theater chain, on Tuesday warned of a cash crunch and said it may have to go for in-court restructuring of liabilities if there are no sources of liquidity. The company, whose shares fell nearly 4% in premarket trading, said it expects its cash resources to be largely exhausted by the end of this year or early 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:59 IST
AMC faces cash crunch, may have to reorganize debt

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world's largest theater chain, on Tuesday warned of a cash crunch and said it may have to go for in-court restructuring of liabilities if there are no sources of liquidity.

The company, whose shares fell nearly 4% in premarket trading, said it expects its cash resources to be largely exhausted by the end of this year or early 2021. While big theater chains such as AMC Entertainment, rival Cineworld Group and others have reopened many locations, audiences have been thin due to virus fears and delays in major releases by studios. Small and mid-sized theater companies have said they may not survive the impact of the pandemic.

Earlier this month, AMC had said more than 80% of its theaters in the U.S. would remain open. Despite that, the number of people visiting its cinemas has slumped 85% compared to last year, since they reopened after lockdowns were eased, the company said. "Substantial doubt exists about the company's ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time," AMC said in a filing on Tuesday. (https://bit.ly/35jXM6t)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Housing for all is our priority: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the priority of his government is housing for all in a phased manner. Hakku Patra ownership certificate will be handed over at the doorstep.No one should pay the middlemen and if anyo...

Finland's national carrier cuts over 10% of workforce

Finlands national carrier said Tuesday it will cut 700 jobs - over 10 of its workforce - by the end of March next year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global travel. Finnair, which is heavily focused on flights from Europe to ...

Rise in home isolation cases again; pollution, festive season could be factors, say experts

The number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation in Delhi has steadily increased by a margin of 1,804 in the last six days, with experts saying that opening of cinema halls, pollution and greater public activity in the festive season co...

China takes note of Australia joining Malabar naval drills

China on Tuesday said it has taken note of Indias announcement that Australia will join the annual Malabar naval exercises along with the US and Japan, underlining that military cooperation should be conducive to regional peace and stabilit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020