Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindustan Zinc profit drops nearly 7% to Rs 1,940 cr in Jul-Sept

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,081 crore in the year-ago period, HZL said in a filing to BSE. However, total income of the company increased to Rs 6,050 crore in the July-September period from Rs 5,101 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:11 IST
Hindustan Zinc profit drops nearly 7% to Rs 1,940 cr in Jul-Sept

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Tuesday reported a 6.7 per cent drop in net profit to Rs 1,940 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, due to high expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,081 crore in the year-ago period, HZL said in a filing to BSE.

However, total income of the company increased to Rs 6,050 crore in the July-September period from Rs 5,101 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses of the company during the quarter increased to Rs 3,428 crore from Rs 3,014 crore in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the results, company's CEO Arun Misra said, "On the back of streamlined operations, we continue to deliver record volumes despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. We are setting up Hindustan Zinc for its next phase of growth and are confident to deliver superior value to our stakeholders in a sustainable manner." The company's CFO Swayam Saurabh said that HZL's operational discipline and focused cost optimisation programmes leveraging technology and digitalisation are driving its cost lower and is evident in its financial performance. The company's mined metal production for the quarter was up 9 per cent Q-o-Q to 2,38,000 tonnes on account of higher ore production. Mined metal production was driven by higher ore output resulting from better mining planning and effective targetting with increased use of technology. Integrated metal output for the quarter was 237,000 tonnes, up 13 per cent from a year-ago, it said.

"Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions including visa restriction of Chinese nationals, commissioning of Fumer plant at Chanderiya is delayed and efforts are ongoing for an early commissioning," the company said. As on September 30, 2020, the company's gross cash and cash equivalents was Rs 27,631 crore. Shares of the company closed at Rs 222.95 apiece on BSE, up 0.97 per cent.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

(Eds: Adding word) Daily oxygen production capacity rose from 5,913 MT in April to 6,862 MT in Sept. Will increase to 7,191 MT by Oct end: Health Ministry. PTI PLB UZMNSD

Eds Adding word Daily oxygen production capacity rose from 5,913 MT in April to 6,862 MT in Sept. Will increase to 7,191 MT by Oct end Health Ministry. PTI PLB UZMNSD...

Outbound COVID testing launched at Heathrow to unlock routes

Rapid outbound COVID-19 testing for passengers has been launched at Londons Heathrow Airport, designed to return results in an hour, in an effort to re-open restricted routes and boost traffic for airlines. The tests were launched on Tuesda...

Housing for all is our priority: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the priority of his government is housing for all in a phased manner. Hakku Patra ownership certificate will be handed over at the doorstep.No one should pay the middlemen and if anyo...

Finland's national carrier cuts over 10% of workforce

Finlands national carrier said Tuesday it will cut 700 jobs - over 10 of its workforce - by the end of March next year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global travel. Finnair, which is heavily focused on flights from Europe to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020