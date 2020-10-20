Left Menu
Development News Edition

Finland's national carrier cuts over 10% of workforce

Finland's national carrier said Tuesday it will cut 700 jobs - over 10% of its workforce - by the end of March next year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global travel. Finnair has already temporarily laid off a large part of its 6,500 staff and its flight traffic was down 91% in September from the previous year.

PTI | Helsinki | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:42 IST
Finland's national carrier cuts over 10% of workforce
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Finland's national carrier said Tuesday it will cut 700 jobs - over 10% of its workforce - by the end of March next year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global travel. Finnair, which is heavily focused on flights from Europe to Asia, said Tuesday that some 600 of the redundancies would be in Finland and another 100 outside the Nordic country.

Finnair CEO Topi Manner said in a statement that "the corona pandemic has been completely unfair to our industry and unfortunately many Finnair employees now must experience its financial implications personally." He said that the job cuts are "necessary and inevitable. Finnair's re-build requires us to be competitive when aviation gradually starts to recover. Therefore, in the future, we will have to do many things differently in order to succeed in the competitive market." The coronavirus pandemic has forced almost all global airlines to halt most of their flights. Finnair has already temporarily laid off a large part of its 6,500 staff and its flight traffic was down 91% in September from the previous year. The layoffs are the first permanent cuts it has announced so far.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian defence ministry rejects 'unacceptable' proposal to cut military staff

Russias Defence Ministry on Tuesday said it had rejected a string of unacceptable austerity measures proposed by the Finance Ministry that would cut some 100,000 troops. In a proposal submitted to the countrys security council this month, t...

I-T survey to be conducted only after nod from high-ranked officers: CBDT

Income tax surveys to collect information for scrutiny assessment will be undertaken by the tax deducted at source TDS directorate only after approval from principal chief commissioner or chief commissioner level officer, the Central Board ...

France shuts Paris mosque in crackdown after teacher's beheading

France ordered the temporary closure of a mosque outside Paris on Tuesday, part of a crackdown on Muslims who incite hatred after the decapitation of a teacher who showed his class caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad. The Grand Mosque of Pa...

BoB ties up with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for auto finance

State-owned Bank of Baroda BoB on Tuesday announced a tie up with Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM to enable finance options for the automakers customers and dealers. Following the pact, BoB will be one of the preferred financiers for the entire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020