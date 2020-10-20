Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street climbs with focus on stimulus

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 19:37 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street climbs with focus on stimulus

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as investors hoped for more stimulus from Washington, with Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help small businesses hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will also talk again on Tuesday, after a 53-minute telephone conversation on Monday "continued to narrow their differences" about the coronavirus aid package, a Pelosi spokesman said on Twitter. "The stimulus package seems to be the major fixation for investors right now — the idea of Republicans and Democrats agreeing on the next payments going forward," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

Uncertainty over the fiscal stimulus weighed on Wall Street's main indexes on Monday and analysts expect market turbulence to increase with only two weeks left until Election Day. Latest national opinion polls pointed to a victory for Democratic challenger Joe Biden, which would mean a cooling in global trade friction, but higher taxes for corporate America.

Meanwhile, the third-quarter earnings season has gathered momentum. Of the 50 S&P 500 companies that have reported results, 86% have topped expectations for earnings, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Property and casualty insurer Travelers Cos Inc gained 3.3% as it beat quarterly profit expectations, while consumer products giant Procter & Gamble Co advanced 1.9% as it raised its full-year sales forecast.

All 11 major S&P sector were up in early trading with financials tracking U.S. Treasury yields. At 9:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 177.90 points, or 0.63%, at 28,373.32, the S&P 500 was up 23.91 points, or 0.70%, at 3,450.83. The Nasdaq Composite was up 70.89 points, or 0.62%, at 11,549.77.

Netflix Inc dipped 0.2% ahead of its third-quarter earnings report. International Business Machines Corp edged past estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, bolstered by higher demand for its cloud services. The company's shares, however, fell 3.3% after it stayed away from issuing a current-quarter forecast, citing economic uncertainty related to the pandemic.

The U.S. Justice Department and 11 states filed an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google for allegedly breaking the law in using its market power to fend off rivals. Alphabet's shares were up 0.9% in morning trading. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 4.23-to-1 on the NYSE and 2.54-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded six new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 12 new lows.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G networks

Sweden has banned telecoms equipment from Huawei and ZTE in its 5G network, joining other European nations that have restricted the role of Chinese suppliers on security grounds.Telecoms regulator PTS said httpswww.pts.seennewspress-release...

Toddler raped, killed in UP's Ghaziabad; accused known to family arrested

A two-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped and later killed by her fathers acquaintance with her body found in Kavi Nagar here on Tuesday, police said. She was lured on the pretext of getting her some food by her fathers old acquainta...

41 more COVID deaths take Delhi's toll to 6,081; infection tally 3.36 lakh

The national capital recorded 41 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday taking the death toll to 6,081, while 3,579 fresh cases took the infection tally to over 3.36 lakh, authorities said. These fresh cases were detected due to the 56,593 tests co...

Cyber crimes in India caused Rs 1.25 lakh cr loss last year: Official

Cyber crimes in India caused Rs 1.25 lakh crore loss in 2019 and cyber threats will continue to increase as the country starts developing smart cities and rolling out 5G network, among other initiatives, National Cyber Security Coordinator ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020