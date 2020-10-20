Left Menu
Development News Edition

FDI up 16 pc to USD 27.1 bn in Apr-Aug: Govt data

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India has increased by 16 per cent year-on-year to USD 27.1 billion during April-August this year, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Tuesday. During April-August last year, India had received FDI worth USD 23.35 billion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:06 IST
FDI up 16 pc to USD 27.1 bn in Apr-Aug: Govt data
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India has increased by 16 per cent year-on-year to USD 27.1 billion during April-August this year, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Tuesday. During April-August last year, India had received FDI worth USD 23.35 billion. The ministry said that the total FDI, which includes reinvested earnings, grew by 13 per cent to USD 35.73 billion. "It is the highest ever for the first 5 months of a financial year and 13 per cent higher as compared to the first five months of 2019-20 (USD 31.60 billion)," it added. It also stated that the total FDI inflow grew by 55 per cent from USD 231.37 billion in 2008-14 to USD 358.29 billion in 2014-20. "India is preferred destination for Foreign Direct Investment under PM @NarendraModi ji's leadership," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

FDI inflow rose 55 per cent in last six years. During April-August 2020, despite COVID-19, FDI inflow increased 13 per cent, the highest ever for the first five months of a financial year, he added. "FDI is a major driver of economic growth and an important source of non-debt finance for the economic development of India. It has been the endeavour of the government to put in place an enabling and investor friendly FDI policy. The intent all this while has been to make the FDI policy more investor friendly and remove the policy bottlenecks that have been hindering the investment inflows into the country," the ministry said. It said that the steps taken in this direction during the last six years have borne fruit as is evident from the ever increasing volumes of FDI inflows being received into the country. "Measures taken by the government on the fronts of FDI policy reforms, investment facilitation and ease of doing business have resulted in increased FDI inflows into the country. The following trends in India's FDI are an endorsement of its status as a preferred investment destination amongst global investors," the ministry said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senate leader McConnell said "would consider" larger coronavirus deal

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday the U.S. Senate would consider a larger coronavirus package if a deal is reached between President Donald Trump and House Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi.Im aware that discussions con...

U.S. welcomes Russian offer to freeze warheads totals to extend nuclear pact by a year

The last U.S.-Russia strategic nuclear arms control pact gained momentum toward a one-year extension on Tuesday as Washington welcomed a proposal by Moscow to prolong it if both sides agreed to freeze their stocks of all nuclear warheads fo...

UN chief asks for maximum restraint in Gulf region

New York US, October 20 ANIXinhua UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called on Yemeni parties to agree on a joint declaration on a nationwide cease-fire, economic and humanitarian measures and the resumption of the political p...

Ivory Coast President Ouattara pledges big investment if re-elected

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara will launch a 62 trillion CFA francs 112 billion investment plan over five years in the West African nation if re-elected on Oct. 31, a senior aide told business leaders on Tuesday. The plan, from 202...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020