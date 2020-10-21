Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian shares rise after Wall Street gains on solid earnings

Asian shares mostly rose Wednesday, cheered by the gains on Wall Street as investors welcomed a batch of solid earnings reports from U.S. companies. Insurer the Travelers Cos. gained 5.6% after its latest earnings topped Wall Street's estimates, thanks partly to lower-than-expected losses on claims. In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude lost 16 cents to $41.54 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 21-10-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 09:00 IST
Asian shares rise after Wall Street gains on solid earnings

Asian shares mostly rose Wednesday, cheered by the gains on Wall Street as investors welcomed a batch of solid earnings reports from U.S. companies. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.5% in morning trading to 23,676.90. South Korea's Kospi added 0.4% to 2,366.40, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1% to 6,192.30. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.7% at 24,748.91. The Shanghai Composite gained slipped 0.5% to 3,312.41.

Asian shares have tracked the moves on Wall Street lately, as much of the region's export-dependent economies depend on robust trade, slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. Investors also had their eye on Washington in hopes that Democrats and Republicans will reach a deal to deliver more aid for the economy.

“Markets have been cheered by hopes of a fiscal stimulus deal between Republicans and Democrats even as the Tuesday deadline loomed as all sides expressed goodwill as well as flexibility in the timeline to reach a compromise deal sooner rather than later,” Mizuho Bank said in its daily markets report. Technology, communication and financial stocks powered most of the gains on Wall Street. Traders bid up shares in several companies that reported quarterly results that were better than analysts expected, including Procter & Gamble, Regions Financial, Albertsons and Travelers.

Others didn't fare as well. Netflix shares fell in after-hours trading after the streaming service reported third-quarter earnings and a tally of new subscribers that fell short of analysts' expectations. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 3,443.12. The Dow Jones Industrial Average of big blue chips gained 0.4% to 28,308.79. The Nasdaq composite snapped a five-day losing streak, rising 0.3% to 11,516.49.

Stocks have been mostly pushing higher this month after giving back some of their big gains this year in a sudden September swoon. The benchmark S&P 500 has notched a gain in each of the past three weeks. Google parent Alphabet rose 1.4% after the Justice Department sued the company for antitrust violations. The lawsuit could be an opening salvo ahead of other major government antitrust actions, given ongoing federal probes of other major tech companies, including Apple, Amazon and Facebook.

The Big Tech stocks have been investor favorites this year, because the companies are expected to do well during and after the pandemic. That these companies could one day face the risk of an antitrust case is a risk investors have, or should have, long considered. Procter & Gamble rose 0.4% after the consumer products company reported solid fiscal first-quarter results and raised its earnings outlook. Insurer the Travelers Cos. gained 5.6% after its latest earnings topped Wall Street's estimates, thanks partly to lower-than-expected losses on claims.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude lost 16 cents to $41.54 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Tuesday, it gained 63 cents to $41.70 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 27 cents to $42.89 a barrel. The U.S. dollar inched down to 105.45 Japanese yen from 105.47 yen late Tuesday. The euro cost $1.1838, up from $1.1823.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: TMC starts virtual yoga classes for COVID-19 patients

The Thane Municipal Corporation has started virtual yoga classes for patients at a civic-run COVID-19 hospital in the city with an aim to ensure their speedy recovery. Mayor Naresh Mhaske inaugurated the virtual yoga classes at the hospital...

Mindhunter Season 3 development will take time, actors released from contracts

Since Mindhunter Season 2 aired its finale in August 2019, fans are severely waiting for Season 3. Netflix is yet to renew Mindhunter for Season 3.Here we have an update on Mindhunter Season 3 from the series choreographer, Erik Messerschmi...

Zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, says UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that a total of 125 criminals had been killed in encounters and 2,607 injured from March 20, 2017, to October 5, 2020. While addressing the Police Commemoration Day Parade at the ...

COVID-19 cases in India climb to 76,51, 107

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the third consecutive day, taking Indias COVID-19 caseload to 76,51,107, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020