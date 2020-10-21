Khaaugully Delivers the Food you Want, Launches Online Store having 2,500 Items

Anytime, Anywhere Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Driven by a mission to serve a variety of snacks, authentic Indian foods and groceries to the discernible consumers who look for taste, quality and hygiene, Ripefeast Food Suppliers Pvt. Ltd. on Monday launched Khaaugully - an e-commerce platform. The online store has a rich array of over 2,500 items including sweets, dry-fruits, chocolates, bakery products and namkeen among other things to pamper the gastronomical pleasures of the consumers who insist on healthy eating habits.

“We will deliver food and groceries in Tier 1, Tier II and Tier III towns and cities across India. Our platform will do away with the everyday hassles of physical shopping involving standing in long line and store-to-store hopping,” said, Khaaugully Founder Chirag Palande. Food business over the years has become extremely volatile and competitive with many international groups and foreign-funded players vying for a decent market share. Chirag, however, is optimistic that Khaaugully would find its feet, taking challenges head on.

“So long, we ensure uninterrupted delivery in a superfast mode and offer the consumers authentic snacks and amazing food, I don’t think we need to worry too much about competition. We should be rather concerned with understanding consumers and their needs,” mentioned Jyoti Naik, Business Head, Khaaugully. Khaagugully, interestingly, is coming into the market at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the world economy. The timing of the launch, however, should be seen as Khaaugully’s smart marketing strategy of turning crisis into an opportunity.

The ongoing pandemic had hit only offline retailers due to long-drawn lockdowns and restricted public movement stemming from safety concerns. E-commerce market on the other hand is not only performing well but it is also registering impressive growth, Jyoti added. “Now, many offline retailers too are moving into the e-commerce space,” Chirag revealed. A market research that took place before the COVID outbreak that predicts e-commerce market in India to reach US$ 200 billion by 2026 supports the arguments he puts.

But, post outbreak, the recent trends suggest that India would reach this goal sooner than the predicted. The launch of Khaaugully, committed to provide value-based shopping experience across India, also coincides with the country’s festival season. Several surveys predict half the festival sales this year to happen online. That would be a massive jump compared to the less than 30 per cent share of online business during last year’s festival season. “Overall, we are very bullish about our new venture” Chirag enthused.

About Khaaugully Khaaugully is an e-commerce platform of Ripefeast Food Suppliers Pvt. Ltd. - a Mumbai-based startup that was incorporated in 2019. Committed to provide the buyers with the best shopping experience across India, Khaaugully has a rich list of products ranging from sweets to namkeen bakery items to dry-fruits, snacks to pickles and chocolates to coffee. Khaaugully embraces the ideals of sustainability and traceability of the food and it does not encourage wastage. For further information, please contact; www.khaaugully.com.

Image: Chirag Palande, Founder, Khaaugully. PWR PWR