Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU's Michel says UK has a choice to make on Brexit

Britain has sovereign choices to make on Brexit and they will determine its future access to the EU's internal market, the chairman of the bloc's leaders said on Wednesday, stressing it was now up to London to break an impasse in trade negotiations.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:21 IST
EU's Michel says UK has a choice to make on Brexit

Britain has sovereign choices to make on Brexit and they will determine its future access to the EU's internal market, the chairman of the bloc's leaders said on Wednesday, stressing it was now up to London to break an impasse in trade negotiations. A frustrated European Union and piqued Britain both exhorted each other on Tuesday to compromise to avoid a fast-approaching disruptive finale to the five-year Brexit drama that would add to economic pain from the coronavirus crisis.

"Time is very short and we stand ready to negotiate 24/7, on all subjects, on legal texts. The UK has a bit of a decision to make and it's their free and sovereign choice," European Council President Charles Michel told the European Parliament. "Their sovereign answer will determine the level of access to our internal market, this is just common sense."

Michel said the 27 EU members were equally ready for an abrupt split in trading ties at the end of the year without a new partnership agreement to avoid tariffs or quotas from 2021. "Brexit means Brexit, as (former British prime minister) Theresa May used to say. But Brexit also means making choices about our future relationship," said Michel, ennumerating the three sticking points in the trade negotiations: fishing rights, the settlement of disputes and economic fair play.

"We don't need words, we need guarantees," he said of the so-called level playing field guarantees for fair competition. "Do our British friends want to regulate state aid and uphold high medical standards? If so, why not commit to them."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Lions to host Japan in June ahead of South Africa tour

The British and Irish Lions said on Wednesday they will host Japan in Edinburgh next June ahead of their tour of South Africa. The Lions, who traditionally tour Australia, New Zealand or South Africa every four years, will be playing Japan ...

EU's Barnier says trade deal with UK "within reach"

The European Unions Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday that a new trade deal with Britain was within reach if both sides work hard to overcome the sticking points in the coming days.An agreement is within reach if both sides are willing to...

Want to utilise opportunities and prove myself to team: Nisha

Newcomer in the Indian Womens Hockey Team back line, Nisha, said she wants to use the opportunities she gets and prove herself to the team. The player has made positive strides since her debut last year at the FIH Series Final. She was part...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Saints to allow fans at home gamesAfter talk of finding a new city for their home games to have fans in attendance this season, the New Orleans Saints can stay put at the Mercedes-Benz S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020