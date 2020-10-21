U'khand: Cargo services begin from Jollygrant airport

Cargo services began from the Jollygrant airport in Dehradun on Wednesday, an official said

Bureau of civil aviation security had given its consent for starting cargo services from the airport recently

Director of the airport DK Gautam, who inaugurated cargo services from the old terminal building, said it will give a boost to commercial activities in Uttarakhand and help in the transportation of local products to the market place in much less time. An Indigo airlines flight took the first cargo bookings, Gautam said.