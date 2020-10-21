Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two wheeler volumes to contract 16-18 pc this fiscal due to COVID-19 situation: ICRA

Nonetheless, September witnessed a 13 per cent sequential growth in retail volumes, hinting towards a strong festive season off-take, dewan said.PTI MSS SHW SHW

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:16 IST
Two wheeler volumes to contract 16-18 pc this fiscal due to COVID-19 situation: ICRA

Rating agency ICRA on Wednesday said it expects 16-18 per cent contraction in two wheeler volumes in the current fiscal. "ICRA continues to maintain its expectation of 16-18 per cent year on year contraction in two-wheeler volumes in FY2021, amid an evolving COVID-19 situation and economic uncertainties," the rating agency said in a statement.

While the overall consumption and investment demand is expected to remain subdued for an extended period, some growth off-shoots are visible in rural markets, it added. The rating agency noted that buoyed by healthy rabi yields, timely kharif sowing, progressive government support schemes and relatively lower COVID-19 impact, rural and semi-urban demand has enabled a sequential growth in sales since the unlocking in May 2020.

In addition, a shift towards personal mobility in urban areas continues to augur well for demand, it said. "In August and September, the industry recorded a 22 and 19 per cent sequential growth and a year on year 3 per cent and 12 per cent growth in wholesale volumes, respectively," ICRA Vice President Shamsher Dewan said.

While inventory restocking before the forthcoming festive season kept the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) dispatches strong, the onset of Shraadh in mid-August, slowed down the retail volume growth, he added. Nonetheless, September witnessed a 13 per cent sequential growth in retail volumes, hinting towards a strong festive season off-take, dewan said.PTI MSS SHW SHW

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala scribe's family meets Rahul Gandhi, says he assured support

Journalist Siddique Kappans family on Wednesday met Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi at a rest house in Kalpetta and requested him to intervene and ensure his early release. Speaking to the media, Rehanath, a family member of the...

Shops, retail outlets in TN allowed to function till 10 pm

All shops, restaurants, and commercial complexes in Tamil Nadu would be allowed to function till 10 pm from Thursday in view of the coming festive season, and to facilitate further economic recovery, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said, easin...

Pakistan warns of new lockdown as COVID-19 mortality rate increases by 140 per cent

Pakistans top body, which oversees response to the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday warned that strict measures, including lockdown, could be initiated to contain the infection if people dont stop violating government guidelines, as the c...

COVID-19: Delhi govt directs clubs, hotels, liquor shops to ensure strict compliance of SOPs

The Delhi governments excise department has directed clubs, hotels, liquor shops and restaurants to ensure strict compliance of standard operating procedures SOPs to be followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Assistant commissioner enfo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020