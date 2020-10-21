Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:26 IST
Cabinet approves procurement of 12 lakh tonne apple in J&K this season

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of a scheme under which cooperative NAFED will procure 12 lakh tonne apple in Jammu and Kashmir during the current 2020-21 season. National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) has also been allowed to use the government guarantee of Rs 2,500 crore for this operation. The losses, if any, will be shared between the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir government on a 50:50 basis.

A decision in this regard was taken in the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Union Cabinet approved the extension of Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for apple procurement in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for the current season also i.e. 2020-21 on the same terms and condition as was done in J&K during last season 2019-20," an official statement said.

About 12 lakh tonne apple can be procured under this scheme directly from apple growers of Jammu and Kashmir, and the payment will be made through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into their bank account, it added. This will provide an effective marketing platform for apple growers and will facilitate the employment generation for the local people. It will ensure remunerative prices for apple, resulting in the overall income enhancement of farmers in J&K, the statement said.

According to the government, procurement will be undertaken by the central procuring agency NAFED through the state-designated agency Directorate of Planning and Marketing, Department of Horticulture, and Jammu and Kashmir Horticulture Processing and Marketing Corporation (JKHPMC). The constituted Designated Price Committee of last season will be continued for the fixation of the price of various varieties and grades of apples for this season also. The Union Territory administration of J&K will ensure the provision of basic amenities in the designated mandis.

Smooth and continuous implementation of the procurement process will be monitored by the constituted Monitoring Committee under the Chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary at the central level and constituted implementation and Coordination Committee under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary at the UT level, it added..

