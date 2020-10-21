Left Menu
Development News Edition

UltraTech Cement Q2 net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,235 cr

Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Wednesday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,235.11 crore in the September quarter, mainly on account of operational efficiencies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:47 IST
UltraTech Cement Q2 net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,235 cr
Representative image

Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd on Wednesday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,235.11 crore in the September quarter, mainly on account of operational efficiencies. The leading cement producer had posted a net profit of Rs 578.55 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 10,354.21 crore, up 7.68 per cent, during the quarter under review as against Rs 9,615.12 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal. "The company's strong quarterly performance is on the back of operational efficiencies and its ability to serve all India markets. UltraTech reported robust operating margins at 27 per cent driven by both revenue growth and tight cost management," the Aditya Birla Group company said in its earnings statement.

According to the company, during the September quarter, it has an effective volume growth of 20 per cent. UltraTech Cement's total expenses were at Rs 8,688.55 crore in Q2/FY 2020-21, as against Rs 8,872.04 crore, down 2.06 per cent.

For the second quarter in a row, it has reduced net debt substantially. "With prudent working capital management, and overall efficient operations, the company has shaved off Rs 4,728 crores of net debt in the first half of this fiscal year," it said.

Work on the company's 3.4 mtpa (million tons per annum) cement capacity addition in Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal has picked up pace and is expected to get commissioned during FY22, in a phased manner, it said. While sharing the acquisition update of the 14.6 MTPA plants acquired during the previous financial year, UltraTech said they have been integrated and now the company is investing in improving operations further.

Over the outlook, UltraTech Cement said it expects demand for cement to grow on the back of the government's thrust on infrastructure and the expanding rural economy. "The recent policy measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India to support the real estate sector will also aid demand. Given its Pan-India presence, UltraTech is well-positioned to benefit from demand recovery across the markets," it said.

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 4,629.60 on BSE, up 1.81 per cent from the previous close..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Russia not planning lockdowns despite record high COVID-19 deaths - Kremlin

Russia is not planning to impose any further lockdowns to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, after it notched up a record daily death toll of 317.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no harsh restrictions were req...

Two-day symposium to be held on Pak-backed tribal raid of 1947

Jammu and Kashmir is hosting a first-ever two-day national symposium, Memories of 22 October 1947, that marks the day when Pakistan backed tribals invaded Kashmir and led to the beginning of the first Indo-Pak war after Indian troops were a...

Job racket busted in UP's Mainpuri

A job racket operating in the name of the Mainpuri chief development officer CDO was busted and an official working under the Urban Livelihood Mission was booked, a senior official said on Wednesday. Chief Development Officer CDO of Mainpur...

Sterling jumps nearly 1% as Barnier strikes more upbeat tone

Sterling jumped to a one-week high against the U.S. dollar and gained versus the euro on Wednesday after the European Unions Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told EU lawmakers a trade deal with Britain was still possible.The pound rose 0.9 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020