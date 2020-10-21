Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway, Britain in provisional trade agreement on goods for no-deal Brexit scenario

Norway and Britain have signed a temporary, limited agreement to help maintain trade in goods in case there is no final Brexit trade deal in place by year-end, the Norwegian Industry ministry said on Wednesday. Talks to put in a place a permanent, comprehensive free trade agreement were still ongoing, the ministry added.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 18:44 IST
Norway, Britain in provisional trade agreement on goods for no-deal Brexit scenario

Norway and Britain have signed a temporary, limited agreement to help maintain trade in goods in case there is no final Brexit trade deal in place by year-end, the Norwegian Industry ministry said on Wednesday.

Talks to put in a place a permanent, comprehensive free trade agreement were still ongoing, the ministry added. "Norway and Britain realise it is unrealistic to have a deal in place by Jan. 1 and so have put in place a temporary agreement for goods," the industry ministry said in a statement.

Norway said it was also considering temporary solutions for services and investments, in addition to the goods agreement announced Wednesday. Norway is not in the European Union and Britain left the bloc on Jan. 31, but both countries still trade under the same market rules of the European Economic Area (EEA), comprised of EU and EFTA (European Free Trade Association) member states.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Powered air purifying respirator for healthcare providers developed

A novel powered air purifying respirator PAPR that will help healthcare personnel on COVID-19 duty overcome brething difficulties faced while wearning PPE kits for long hours continously has been designed and developed under a centrally-fun...

FOREX-Dollar broadly weaker as traders await U.S. stimulus breakthrough

The dollar extended its losses against a basket of currencies to hit a seven-week low on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump boosted hopes for a large fiscal stimulus package, prompting some traders to ramp up bets on riskier curren...

EU cuts Canada from safe traveller list, adds Singapore

The European Union is set to cut Canada, Georgia and Tunisia from a white list of countries from which travellers can visit the bloc without COVID-related restrictions such as quarantines or mandatory tests, while adding Singapore. A meetin...

EXCLUSIVE-Ferragamo family explores stake sale to drive Italian fashion brand revamp - sources

The family owners of Italian fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo have held informal talks with financial investors to sell a minority stake in their holding firm as they seek to turn around the luxury brand and cope with the fallout of COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020