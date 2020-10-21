Mumbai airport partners with ACI to provide passengers info on safety measures at various aerodromes

Mumbai airport on Wednesday said it has partnered with the Airports Council International (ACI) to keep the passengers updated on the latest health and safety procedures followed at various aerodromes. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is among 200 international airports that have joined hands with ACI to provide passengers with a source of information regarding safety measures and quarantine regulations across various countries, the private airport operator said in a release.

With this initiative, passengers travelling through Mumbai can access end-to-end information on health measures adopted by CSMIA as well as other airports, thereby getting a better understanding on the procedures to follow at each airport, it added. The new online portal on airport health measures aims to guide the passengers with the latest information during these challenging times as there are continuous changes in travel norms and regulations by various countries, according to the release.

An initiative aimed at providing data on facilities and services available at the airport terminal, the portal equips passengers with pre-trip information so they can have an enjoyable and hassle-free journey forward, it said.