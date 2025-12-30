Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Russia Accuses Ukraine of Drone Attack on Putin's Residence

Russia accused Ukraine of attempting an attack on President Putin's residence, triggering heated exchanges and impacting peace negotiations. U.S. President Trump discussed the incident with Putin, expressing skepticism of the allegations. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy denied the claims, suggesting they were a pretext for future Russian strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 01:49 IST
Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of attempting an attack on President Vladimir Putin's residence in northern Russia. The allegations, dismissed by Ukraine as baseless, have strained the ongoing peace negotiations. Moscow claimed the attack was an act of 'state terrorism' designed to undermine talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump, after a call with Putin, expressed anger over the alleged attack but maintained hope for peace. During a recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Trump emphasized progress in peace discussions, despite unresolved territorial disputes. The Kremlin responded by instructing its military to intensify operations in certain regions.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskiy accused Russia of using the attack claims to set the stage for future strikes on Kyiv. He asserted that the accusations were a fabrication, urging international leaders to denounce Russia's attempts to derail peace efforts. Issues remain, notably Russia's control over parts of Ukrainian territory.

